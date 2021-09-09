TORONTO -- With Ontario confirming that Sept. 30 will not be a provincial statutory holiday, many people are wondering if they get the day off work.

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation will be observed in Ontario only has a federal holiday, which means provincially regulated businesses are not required to give employees the day off work.

The federal government established the new statutory holiday in July to commemorate the tragic legacy of residential schools in Canada.

This year, the holiay lands on a Thursday.

WHO GETS SEPT. 30 OFF?

Anyone who works for a federally regulated company, that operates under the Canada Labour Code, will receive a paid holiday for National Truth and Reconciliation Day.

Some examples of federally regulated businesses include Air Canada, Westjet, Canada Post, UPS Canada, Bell Canada, and Rogers Communications.

All federal public service workers in Ontario will also get Sept. 30 off work.

Banks will also be closed, as they are federally regulated in Canada.

The Ontario Public Service, which is comprised of more than 60,000 employees, will also get the day off despite Sept. 30 not being a provincial statutory holiday, the government confirmed to CTV News Toronto.

Ontario government employees who are required to work on Sept. 30 will be compensated at holiday rates.

WHO DOESN'T GET SEPT. 30 OFF?

Companies that are not federally regulated won’t be required to give their employees the day off.

Private companies and organizations that are not federally regulated can decide for themselves if they want to give employees the day off.

Schools in Ontario will be operating normally on Sept. 30, meaning that teachers and education staff will have to work.

Hospitals in Ontario are provincially regulated, meaning that health-care workers won’t get the day off work either.

Ontario currently recognizes nine public holidays, which include New Year’s Day, Family Day, Good Friday, Victoria Day, Canada Day, Labour Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and Boxing Day.