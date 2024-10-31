Whitby shooting leaves 1 man injured, dog dead

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding a shooting in Whitby that left a dog dead and a man seriously injured on Thursday.

Police said they were called to Mary Street East and Pine Street at around 7:20 a.m. for reports of gunshots in the area.

According to police, officers arrived to find a dog suffering from gunshot wounds. The dog was transported to an emergency vet clinic for treatment but later died, police said in a news release on Thursday afternoon.

Investigators said they later learned that a man believed to be connected to the incident arrived at a Toronto-area hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. He was later transferred to a trauma centre to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they are still searching for suspects, but did not provide descriptions.

Investigators are urging anyone with cell phone, dash camera, or video surveillance footage to contact Det.- Const. Marchand, of the central west division criminal investigations branch, at 1-800-579-1520, ext. 1829, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.