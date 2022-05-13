Where to watch today’s Ontario election announcements

Ontario’s four main party leaders are staying in southern Ontario for a second day as they wrap up their first full week on the campaign trail.

The main announcements will be streamed live on CTVNewsToronto.ca and on the CTV News app.

This is where the leaders will be on May 13:

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

9:30 a.m. makes an announcement while in Chatham-Kent to help seniors stay in their homes longer

2 p.m. visit Stratford for a campaign stop

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

9:30 a.m. holds an announcement in Windsor

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca

9 a.m. makes an announcement on cost of living in Toronto

6 p.m. participates in a meet and greet with supporters in Barrie

Green Party Leader Michael Schreiner