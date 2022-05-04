Where to watch today’s Ontario election announcements

Ontario’s political party leaders will be spending the day officially launching their election campaigns.

All four of the party leaders will be in the Greater Toronto Area Wednesday before meeting with supporters and volunteers at election kickoff rallies or meet-and-greets.

The main announcements will be streamed live on CTVNewsToronto.ca and on the CTV News app.

This is where the leaders will be on May 4:

PC Leader Doug Ford

• 9:30 a.m. announcement in Brampton

• 7 p.m. campaign kickoff rally in Etobicoke

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

• 8:20 a.m. kicks off campaign at Queen’s Park in Toronto

• 9:30 a.m. campaign stop in Mississauga

• Horwath will make stops in Pickering-Uxbridge and Scarborough to meet with volunteers

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca

• 9 a.m. major platform announcement in Toronto

• 11:45 a.m. Del Duca will meet with Oakville business members and families

• 6 p.m. Ontario Liberals host a meet-and-greet in Hamilton

Green Party Leader Michael Schreiner

• 8 a.m. rally in Toronto

• Schreiner will hop to numerous rallies in Toronto and Orangeville throughout the day

• 7 p.m. campaign kickoff rally in Schreiner’s Guelph riding