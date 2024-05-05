Ontario family releases statement on infant son, grandparents killed in wrong-way Highway 401 crash

An Ontario family says they are “reeling” in “profound grief" after losing their three-month-old son and parents visiting from India in a wrong-way crash on Highway 401 in Whitby last Monday.

In a statement released on behalf of the family by the Special Investigations Unit on Sunday, the parents wrote that they lost "three of the most precious people" in their lives.

“The aftermath has left an indelible mark on our lives, with profound grief,” Gokulnath Manivannan and Ashwitha Jawahar wrote.

They said their son's little toys and clothes are still spread around their house. “We have no courage in us to even enter our home which is filled with our only son’s memories,” Manivannan wrote.

“We are at a complete loss of words to describe the agony and vacuum in our hearts knowing we can never hold our child Aditya Vivaan, who gave us so many precious memories in such a short time."

Just two days before the crash, Manivannan said his father, Mr. Manivannan Srinivasapillai, and mother, Mrs. Mahalakshmi Ananthakrishnan, travelled from Chennai, India to Toronto for the sole purpose of spending time with their grandson.

On Monday, the family was travelling in a Nissan Sentra on the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 in Whitby when Durham Regional Police were involved in a high-speed chase of a suspect fleeing west on the eastbound lanes.

The chase ultimately resulted in the life-changing crash.

Manivannan wrote his father, who had recently retired at 60 years old, and mother, who was 55, were “overjoyed” with the opportunity to spend time with their grandson and step into the “year of grandparents fun.”

Manivannan and Jawahar were also in the Sentra during the collision and taken to hospital for treatment. In the statement on Sunday, Manivannan said his wife has suffered surgeries and repeated flashbacks of the trauma while the pain of his own injuries pales as he grapples with the shock of losing his parents and only son in the same night.

“While we begin the arduous journey of planning farewells for our loved ones, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to the community who hold our family in their thoughts. Amidst these challenging circumstances, we kindly ask for the space to heal in private.”

A cremation will take place for the grandparents on Monday at 11 a.m. followed by the cremation of the three-month-old on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. at Forest Lawn Crematorium.

Visitation services will take place on Wednesday morning from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home.