TORONTO -- Dozens of vaccination clinics will be operating in Toronto today, including pop-up sites where residents can get a shot without an appointment.

Most first-dose clinics are open to those 12 years and older who live and work in select postal codes and many are offering second doses.

Here is a list of pop-up clinics operating on Wednesday, June 30, 2021:

CW Jefferys (340 Sentinel Road)

Clinic open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and no appointment needed

First doses are available to anyone in any postal code

Second doses will be offered to eligible residents who live, work, or go to school in the following postal codes: M9L, M9M, M9N, M9R, M9V, M9W, M6M, M6N, M4A, M4H, M3J, M3K, M3L, M3M, M3N, M1B, M1G, M1J, M1K, M1R, M1S, M2R.

To receive your second dose, you must have received your first dose of Pfizer at least 21 days ago, your first dose of Moderna at least 28 days ago, or your first dose of AstraZeneca at least eight weeks ago.

Downsview Arena (1633 Wilson Avenue)

First doses are available to anyone 12 and up in any M postal code

Second doses are available to anyone 12 and up who lives in the following postal codes: M9L, M9M, M9N, M9R, M9V, M9W, M6M, M6N, M2R, M3J, M3K, M3L, M3M, M3N

Clinic is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To receive your second dose, you must have received your first dose of Pfizer at least 21 days ago, your first dose of Moderna at least 28 days ago, or your first dose of AstraZeneca at least eight weeks ago.

SCHC HUB clinic (2660 Eglinton Avenue East)

Clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 2p.m. (or until supply runs out)

First and second doses are available to anyone who lives, works, or goes to school in a Scarborough postal code

To receive your second dose, you must have received your first dose of Pfizer at least 21 days ago, your first dose of Moderna at least 28 days ago, or your first dose of AstraZeneca at least eight weeks ago.

Warden Hilltop Community Centre (25 Mendelssohn St.)

Clinic open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or while supply lasts

First doses open to anyone 12 and up who lives, works, or goes to school in any M postal code

Second doses are open to anyone 12 and up who live, work, or attend school in M1B, M1G, M1J, M1K, M1L, M1R, M1S, M2R, M3J, M3K, M3L, M3M, M3N, M4A, M4H, M6M, M6N, M9L, M9M, M9N, M9R, M9V, M9W.

To receive your second dose, you must have received your first dose of Pfizer at least 21 days ago, your first dose of Moderna at least 28 days ago, or your first dose of AstraZeneca at least eight weeks ago.

John Polanyi Collegiate Institute (640 Lawrence Avenue West)

Clinic open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

First doses are open to anyone 12+ in any postal code

Second doses are open to anyone 12+ who live, works, or attends school in the following postal codes: M1B, M1G, M1J, M1K, M1L, M1R, M1S, M2R, M3K, M3J, M3M, M3N, M3L, M4A, M4H, M6A, M6M, M6N, M9L, M9M, M9N, M9W, M9V, M9R.

To receive your second dose, you must have received your first dose of Pfizer at least 21 days ago, your first dose of Moderna at least 28 days ago, or your first dose of AstraZeneca at least eight weeks ago.

Editors note: This list is not definitive and does not include city-run clinics and pharmacy locations that operate on an appointment basis. For more information on where you can get vaccinated in Toronto follow this link.