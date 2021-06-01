TORONTO -- Dozens of vaccination clinics will be operating in Toronto today, including several pop-up sites where residents can get a shot without an appointment.

Most of the clinics are open to adults who live and work in select postal codes, but some have widened their eligibility to include children between 12 and 17 years old.

Here is a list:

Downsview Arena (1633 Wilson Avenue):

Open to anyone 12+ living working in select Toronto hotspot postal codes: M2R, M3H, M3J, M3K, M3L, M3M, M3N, M6A, M6B, M6E, M6L, M6M, M9L, M9M, M9N, M9P, M9V, M9W.

Also open to high risk healthcare workers needing a second dose who received a first dose at Humber River Hospital.

Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grenoble Public School (9 Grenoble Drive):

Offering 500 doses of vaccine to anyone 12+ living or working anywhere in Toronto. Open from 2 p.m. until supply runs out.

Chester Elementary School (115 Gowan Avenue):

Offering 500 doses of vaccine to anyone 12+ living or working anywhere in Toronto. Open from 2 p.m. until supply runs out.

David and Mary Thompson Collegiate Institute (125 Brockley Drive):

Offering first doses of vaccine to anyone 12+ living or working in Scarborough. Open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Parkdale Collegiate Institute (209 Jameson Avenue):

Open to students of PCI and feeder schools as well as immediate family of students, as well as anyone living or working in M6J, M6K and M6R postal codes.

Open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Editors note: This list is not definitive and does not include city-run clinics and pharmacy locations that operate on an appointment basis. For more information on where you can get vaccinated in Toronto follow this link.