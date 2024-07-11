'Where is the money at?' Police release video showing response to gunpoint home invasion north of Toronto

Police have released new video footage showing officers responding to an armed home invasion in Vaughan on Christmas Eve.

The incident happened at a residence in the area of Forest Drive and Harmonia Crescent just before 2 a.m. on Dec. 24 of last year.

Police have previously said that three masked suspects forced their way inside the home and proceeded to assault and hold the occupants at gunpoint while demanding money.

In the video, released on Thursday, an individual is heard telling a 911 operator that somebody had broken into their house and tried to “rob and threaten” them.

But before the 911 operator can reply a suspect is heard in the background.

“Get off the phone. Sit down and don’t move,” they say, before repeatedly asking the resident “where is the money at?”

In the audio, the resident can be heard saying “that is all I have” but the suspect or suspects continue to demand money.

The video, which appears to be a from a cruiser’s dash cam, then shows officers arriving on scene and walking up to the front door of the home.

At that point screaming can be heard followed by what appears to be commands from officers.

“Come out with your hands out. Do it now,” one says. “Get on the round.”

Police say that responding officers encountered three suspects inside the home and that one of the officers discharged their firearm multiple times.

However, no injuries were reported.

One of the suspects was taken into custody at the scene while two others fled.

In May, police announced that they made four additional arrests in the case and that the suspects were facing a combined 37 criminal charges.

Police also said at the time that a suspect vehicle that was seen fleeing the area as officers approached was stolen during an armed carjacking in Calgary the prior month.

“Investigators are releasing photos of the accused because they believe they are part of a larger criminal network and may only be known by their street names,” police said in May.

In a news release on Thursday, police said that they have since identified another vehicle of interest, a grey Ford F150, that was in the area at the time of the home invasion.

They said that they were releasing the video “to encourage any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police to come forward.”