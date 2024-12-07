‘Hazardous’ driving conditions possible in GTA Saturday amid expected snow: Environment Canada

Those getting around the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) today may want to use a bit of extra caution on the roads.

Environment Canada has issued a Winter Weather Travel Advisory for the GTA and swaths of southern Ontario.

According to the weather agency, the GTA could see total accumulations of close to five centimetres of snow, particularly over eastern parts of the city.

The snow is expected to start this afternoon, progressing southeastward before tapering off early this evening.

“Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly,” Environment Canada said in its advisory. “Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.”

Toronto is expected to see a high of 1 C Saturday, though it could feel as cold as -8 with the wind chill.

The temperature is expected to climb a few degrees Sunday, with an expected high of 6 C. A high of 3 C is expected Monday, with a 60 per cent chance of rain or snow.