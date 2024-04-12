When will the rain finally end in Toronto?

The Greater Toronto Area is set to see another soggy and windy day Friday, with more rain and strong winds in the forecast.

A rainfall warning remains in effect for the city, with an additional 10 to 15 mm of rain expected this morning in addition to a heavy downpour last night. Altogether, Environment Canada says some areas of the city could see a total of 50 mm.

The rainfall warning extends from Oshawa to Niagara in the GTA

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible," Environment Canada said in its warning.

Heavy ponding was reported on some roads and highways around the city early Friday, but there have been no serious collisions reported so far.

The city said early Friday that severe rain has caused a wastewater bypass at the Humber treatment plant.

“All wastewater is disinfected and treated per strict provincial and federal regulations,” the city said in a post on X.

The rain is expected to taper off to showers late this morning or near noon.

A special weather statement which is also in effect for the city is advising of wind gusts of up to 70 to 80 km/h tonight. The winds are expected to ease off into Saturday morning as the low-pressure system moves out of the area.

"Strong wind gusts may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break," Environment Canada said. The agency added that the high winds could also cause power outages.

In terms of temperature, a high of 12 C is expected in Toronto Friday, going down to a low of 4 C overnight.

There’s a 40 per cent chance of showers on Saturday, with partial sunshine and a high of 10 C expected. A high of 15 C is expected on Sunday with a 30 per cent chance of showers.

Next week is expected to start off warm and sunny, with highs of 16 C and 17 C Monday and Tuesday. More rain could be in store Wednesday and Thursday, but temperatures are expected to remain in the high teens.