TORONTO
Toronto

Ford offers support to Alberta as raging wildfire rips through Jasper

A reception centre is readied for wildfire evacuees forced from Jasper National Park in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, July 23, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh A reception centre is readied for wildfire evacuees forced from Jasper National Park in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, July 23, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Share

Premier Doug Ford is pledging his support to help Alberta deal with a fast-moving wildfire in Jasper that has forced residents to flee from their homes with little notice following an evacuation order on Monday.

In a post on social media, Ford said he is “devastated” to see the “terrible impacts” of the wildfires, adding that the province of Ontario “stands with our friends in Alberta.”

Ford said Ontario will do “anything” it can to help, including sending firefighters, helicopters and “all the equipment we can spare.”

“Ontario will be there with Alberta as you rebuild,” Ford wrote.

Nearly 5,000 residents of Jasper were forced to abandon their homes earlier this week after multiple fires were reported in Jasper National Park.

According to a social media account for the national park, the wildfire has cause significant loss within the townsite.

“Our focus continues to be on saving as many structures as possible,” one social media post read.

“Unfortunately, we can't report on the extent of damage to specific locations or neighbourhoods at this time.”

The fires have also caused dangerously poor air quality for some firefighters who are trying to bring the situation under control.

Fairmont’s Jasper Park Lodge previously said that flames have reached the grounds of the hotel, though it is not yet know if the building has sustained any damage.

With files from The Canadian Press

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News