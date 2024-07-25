Ford offers support to Alberta as raging wildfire rips through Jasper

Premier Doug Ford is pledging his support to help Alberta deal with a fast-moving wildfire in Jasper that has forced residents to flee from their homes with little notice following an evacuation order on Monday.

In a post on social media, Ford said he is “devastated” to see the “terrible impacts” of the wildfires, adding that the province of Ontario “stands with our friends in Alberta.”

Ford said Ontario will do “anything” it can to help, including sending firefighters, helicopters and “all the equipment we can spare.”

“Ontario will be there with Alberta as you rebuild,” Ford wrote.

Nearly 5,000 residents of Jasper were forced to abandon their homes earlier this week after multiple fires were reported in Jasper National Park.

According to a social media account for the national park, the wildfire has cause significant loss within the townsite.

“Our focus continues to be on saving as many structures as possible,” one social media post read.

“Unfortunately, we can't report on the extent of damage to specific locations or neighbourhoods at this time.”

The fires have also caused dangerously poor air quality for some firefighters who are trying to bring the situation under control.

Fairmont’s Jasper Park Lodge previously said that flames have reached the grounds of the hotel, though it is not yet know if the building has sustained any damage.

With files from The Canadian Press