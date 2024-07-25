Toronto-area dentist charged with sexual assault

Police say a Toronto-area dentist has been charged with sexual assault after he allegedly touched a patient inappropriately on two occasions.

In a news release issued Thursday, Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) said the female victim attended KC Dental, near Rossland and Salem roads in Ajax, on July 13.

Police allege that the victim was sexually assaulted during two of her appointments.

The dentist, identified by police as Sunilkumar Patel, 36, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and was released on an undertaking.

Police said Patel also works at Family Smile Dentistry in Scarborough, near Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue, and investigators believe there may be other victims.

“Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. MacKinnon of the West Division Criminal Investigations Branch at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2529,” police said.