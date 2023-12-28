What you need to know about Toronto's New Year's Eve celebrations
New Year’s Eve is just around the corner and Toronto is gearing up to ring in 2024 in style.
On Sunday night, the City of Toronto will once again bring its New Year festivities to the waterfront.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
The fun will get underway at 10 p.m. with music by DJs Sofia Fly and Cozmic Cat as well as pop-up participatory dance performances co-produced with the Dance Together Festival at Sherbourne Common, 61 Dockside Dr.; Exhibition Common at Harbourfront Centre, 235 Queens Quay W.; and Toronto Music Garden, 476 Queens Quay W.
At 11:30 p.m., world-renowned drag queen Tynomi Banks will host a classic countdown, followed by a 10-minute, high-altitude fireworks display synchronized to music starting at the stroke of midnight. The pyrotechnic show is the biggest one of its kind in Canada.
The best places to view the fireworks are at designated viewing areas located at Sherbourne Common, 61 Dockside Dr.; Toronto Music Garden, 476 Queens Quay W.; Harbour Square Park, 25 Queens Quay W.; Sugar Beach Park, 11 Dockside Dr.; Little Norway Park, 659 Queens Quay W.; HTO Park, 339 Queens Quay W.; and Harbourfront Centre, 235 Queens Quay W.
The City of Toronto’s New Year’s Eve celebration will also be available on live webcast starting at 10 p.m. for everyone to enjoy at home.
This year, Toronto hosted a New Year's Eve celebration that included fireworks displays on the waterfront.
TRAFFIC CLOSURES
Drivers should note that a number of roads along the waterfront will be off limits on New Year’s Eve, notably eastbound Queens Quay West and Bay Street from Lakeshore Boulevard West to Queens Quay West. Those closures will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Toronto police may close additional roads in the waterfront area as needed during the event.
There are a number of nearby Green P lots, however the city is urging revelers to take public transit. To get to the fireworks, riders should take Line 1 to Union Station and connect to the 509 Harbourfront or 510 Spadina streetcars. They can also connect to the 510 Spadina at Spadina Station, or the 511 Bathurst at Bathurst Station.
The 19 Bay and 72 Pape will be diverting to accommodate the fireworks display.
To accommodate the extra volume of passengers, extra service will be provided on Lines 1 and 2, and additional streetcars will operate on the 501 Queen, 504 King, 509 Harbourfront and 510 Spadina routes. Additional buses will also be available in the area at the conclusion of the display.
Both the TTC and GO Transit are offering free service on New Year’s Eve from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m.
People skate in the rain during the New Year's Eve celebrations held at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin
OTHER CELEBRATIONS
While there will be no fireworks at Toronto City Hall or Nathan Phillips Square, the skating rink will be open there until 10 p.m. for people to enjoy before heading down to the waterfront. The square is also filled with colourful holiday installations for Cavalcade of Lights.
A New Year’s Eve celebration will also be held on Sunday evening at the Distillery Historic District.
Hosted by Devo Brown and featuring music by DJ Clymaxxx, the festivities will include live musical performances as well as fireworks at midnight in Trinity Square.
Admission is free to the Distillery Historic District’s Winter Village from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., however tickets are required after 4 p.m. and cost $25.
The Distillery Historic District is located at 55 Mill St., which is south of Front Street and east of Parliament Street.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Judih Weinstein Haggai, the last Canadian known to have been kidnapped by Hamas, confirmed dead
Judih Weinstein Haggai, the only Canadian citizen who was still missing amid the Israel-Hamas conflict and believed to be held in the Gaza Strip, has been reported dead.
One dead, one missing after teens fall through the ice on the Rideau River in Ottawa
Ottawa police say one youth is dead and one person is missing after they fell through the ice on the Rideau River in Ottawa's south end on Wednesday. Two other teens were treated for mild hypothermia.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard paroled years after persuading boyfriend to kill her abusive mother
Gypsy Rose Blanchard, the Missouri woman who persuaded an online boyfriend to kill her mother after she had forced her to pretend for years that she was suffering from leukemia, muscular dystrophy and other serious illnesses, was released Thursday from prison on parole.
Rescue efforts underway to evacuate 10 people after plane crash in N.W.T.
Rescue efforts are underway after a small aircraft crashed on Wednesday leaving 10 people stranded with injuries near a diamond mine about 300 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife.
Russian stars' semi-naked party sparks wartime backlash
A rapper who attended a celebrity party with only a sock to hide his modesty has been jailed for 15 days, sponsors of some of Russia's best known entertainers have torn up their contracts, and President Vladimir Putin is reported to be unamused.
Concern rises over number of Canadian seniors going lost or missing due to dementia
The number of older people reported missing in Canada is raising an alarm bell for advocates, who warn the problem will only get worse as the population ages and more people are diagnosed with dementia or cognitive impairment
opinion Tips for teaching your kids about money management
In today’s fast-paced financial world, the adage “knowledge is power” is especially true when it comes to teaching our kids about money.
Russian authorities deliberately undercounted dead in one of war's most devastating chapters: AP
Over six months since the catastrophic explosion that destroyed the Kakhovka Dam in the southern Kherson region, an AP investigation has found Russian occupation authorities vastly and deliberately undercounted the dead in one of the most devastating chapters of the 22-month war.
Hoops star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander named CP male athlete of the year
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took 2023 by storm, blossoming into a superstar on both the NBA and international stages. The basketball star from Hamilton, Ont., has added another feather to his cap, coming out on top of an impressive field to be named The Canadian Press male athlete of the year.
Montreal
-
Montreal man who ate recalled cantaloupes launches class action lawsuit
A Montreal man who says he was hospitalized with salmonella poisoning after eating recalled cantaloupes has launched a proposed class action lawsuit against two companies that produced and distributed the fruit.
-
FAE reaches proposed deal with Quebec; all Common Front unions also have tentative deals
After more than one month of strike action, a Quebec teachers' union announced late Wednesday night it had reached a proposed deal with the government.
-
Scaled-back search continues for missing 4-year-old girl lost in river
The SQ's search for a four-year-old girl who fell into the Mistassibi River in the Saguenay--Lac-Saint-Jean region has entered its seventh day.
London
-
Your trash could be an ‘advertisement’ for would-be thieves, here’s how police suggest keeping safe
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is warning residents to be mindful when putting holiday litter to the curb — as it might give thieves some ideas for their next heist.
-
Walpole Island man facing multiple charges
Chatham-Kent police have charged a 36-year-old Walpole Island man with drug and weapon offences after a well-being check in a motel parking lot.
-
Fog advisory issued for London area
Environment Canada has issued a fog warning with near zero visibility in patchy fog Thursday morning.
Kitchener
-
Men arrested with $1,000 in stolen butter
Three men from Brampton, Ont. were arrested on Christmas Eve in Guelph after police caught them with more than $1,000 in stolen butter.
-
Woodstock driver charged in crash that left pedestrian with life-threatening injuries
A 36-year-old woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit while crossing the road in Woodstock Wednesday.
-
Waterloo Region COVID-19 booster uptake below national average
Nationally, 15 per cent of Canadians have received the latest version of the COVID-19 booster vaccine. In Waterloo Region, 11 per cent of residents have gotten a booster dose in the last six months.
Northern Ontario
-
Here's how Canadians feel about 2023 and the top word they use to describe it
Another calendar year has all but passed, and as Canadians reflect on the past 12 months, public opinion research firm the Angus Reid Institute says 2023 is receiving mixed reviews. The firm asked 1,500 people how satisfied they are with the year, and some of the answers may surprise you.
-
Montreal man who ate recalled cantaloupes launches class action lawsuit
A Montreal man who says he was hospitalized with salmonella poisoning after eating recalled cantaloupes has launched a proposed class action lawsuit against two companies that produced and distributed the fruit.
-
Christmas day fire in Hearst under investigation
Officials are investigating the cause of residential fire in Hearst, Ont., that broke out early in the morning Christmas day.
Ottawa
-
One dead, one missing after teens fall through the ice on the Rideau River in Ottawa
Ottawa police say one youth is dead and one person is missing after they fell through the ice on the Rideau River in Ottawa's south end on Wednesday. Two other teens were treated for mild hypothermia.
-
Ottawa family forced to use emergency room for prescriptions due to doctor shortage
A family doctor shortage and increasing hospital admissions during the holidays is forcing one Ottawa family to sit and wait for hours in the emergency room to receive a prescription.
-
Surge in tooth decay among young children in eastern Ontario raises concerns
An uptick in tooth decay among young children has become a cause for concern for eastern Ontario dentists.
Windsor
-
Walpole Island man facing multiple charges
Chatham-Kent police have charged a 36-year-old Walpole Island man with drug and weapon offences after a well-being check in a motel parking lot.
-
Windsor's 2023 crime rate on track to exceed last year, police say
In 2023, Windsor police investigated 11 targeted shootings, two homicides from intimate partner violence, and a new program was introduced – pairing officers with nurses on the street to try and veer people away from the emergency room.
-
Man charged after allegedly using counterfeit cash at pizza shop
A man has been charged months after allegedly using counterfeit money at a pizza restaurant in Wallceburg.
Barrie
-
Fog continues to blanket Simcoe County with no sign of snow
The unusual December weather continues across Simcoe County, with green grass, drizzly rain and unseasonable temperatures under a blanket of patchy fog with no snow in the forecast.
-
Business owners and family grappling with devastating loss after deadly fire
A fire that started from a parked vehicle spread to the home of Barrie Paintball and is estimated to have caused $700,000 in damage between the building and its contents, and claimed the life of two pets.
-
Suspect arrested twice in less than 6 hours over Christmas faces multiple charges
A 26-year-old man faces a slew of charges after police arrested him twice less than six hours apart for alleged crimes in Bradford and Innisfil.
Atlantic
-
Freezing rain, special weather statements in effect in N.S., N.B.
More messy weather is on the way to the Maritimes with freezing rain warnings and special weather statements in effect.
-
Man charged after assault at Halifax MLA constituency office: police
A man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted two people at an MLA’s constituency office in Halifax earlier this month.
-
Biggest Maritime 2023 stories from A to Z: Part One
A lot can happen in 12 months and the Maritimes saw plenty of major stories that affected hundreds of thousands of people in 2023. Looking back at the last year, it can be difficult to remember the biggest headlines and newsmakers, so CTV Atlantic has compiled an alphabetical list of the top stories that defined the Maritimes.
Calgary
-
2 teens killed in rollover crash near Crossfield, Alta.
Two teens are dead following a crash in Mountain View County on Wednesday evening, RCMP said.
-
'Sometimes the holidays aren't as joyful': High demand for domestic violence supports in Alberta
Crisis workers say they've been needing to provide assistance to more Albertans this year and the Calgary Police Service confirms there has been a jump in domestic violence reports in 2023.
-
Community group offering Calgarians free groceries in time of need
A Calgary community group popular for its generosity will be back on city streets Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
Kinew eyes relocating rail lines in Winnipeg, but not opening Portage and Main
It's been talked about for generations, and could cost more than $1 billion, but the idea of relocating the rail lines that criss-cross and divide Winnipeg is up for discussion again.
-
Traffic stop leads to seizure of over $100K in crack cocaine: Manitoba RCMP
Traffic stop leads to seizure of over $100K in crack cocaine
-
Winnipeg woman wins $1M lottery jackpot
A Winnipeg woman has a lot to celebrate heading into the new year after winning a $1 million lottery prize.
Vancouver
-
One dead after single-vehicle crash in Kamloops, RCMP say
A single-vehicle crash in Kamloops early Thursday morning claimed the life of one person, according to Mounties.
-
Union warns of possible B.C. bus disruptions in January as sides begin mediation
The union representing some transit employees in British Columbia's Lower Mainland says disruptions could happen in January after members voted 100 per cent in favour of a strike mandate earlier this month.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Judih Weinstein Haggai, the last Canadian known to have been kidnapped by Hamas, confirmed dead
Judih Weinstein Haggai, the only Canadian citizen who was still missing amid the Israel-Hamas conflict and believed to be held in the Gaza Strip, has been reported dead.
Edmonton
-
Remains of unidentified woman found in northeast Edmonton: police
Police are trying to identify the remains of a woman found in northeast Edmonton.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Judih Weinstein Haggai, the last Canadian known to have been kidnapped by Hamas, confirmed dead
Judih Weinstein Haggai, the only Canadian citizen who was still missing amid the Israel-Hamas conflict and believed to be held in the Gaza Strip, has been reported dead.
-
Rescue efforts underway to evacuate 10 people after plane crash in N.W.T.
Rescue efforts are underway after a small aircraft crashed on Wednesday leaving 10 people stranded with injuries near a diamond mine about 300 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife.