The OLG has announced how the winning $22-million Lotto Max ticket for Tuesday's jackpot was purchased.

According to the OLG, the winner bought the ticket on OLG.ca and not in a store.

"Someone will be waking up to a big surprise in their inbox," the OLG said in a news release Wednesday.

According to OLG spokesperson Tony Bitonti, the winner was notified by email through the OLG.ca system.

Bitonti said the winner's residence won’t be known until they come in to claim the prize.

Meanwhile, a second Lotto Max prize worth $145,340.40 was sold in Ottawa in Tuesday’s draw.

Last week, OLG announced a Brampton, Ont. man won the $70-million Lotto Max jackpot from December.

Manoharan Ponnuthurai said he wants to spend his $70-million on a new house for his family and explore beaches in Europe set on the coast of the Mediterranean Sea.