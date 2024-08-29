What's open and closed this Labour Day weekend in Toronto?

TORONTO
    The end of summer is upon us, and with it, Labour Day weekend.

    The holiday will be observed on Monday, Sept. 2. That means some businesses and services will be closed for the day.

    To help plan your long weekend, CTV News Toronto has compiled a list of what is open and closed:

    Most grocery, liquor stores closed

    Most grocery stores will be closed on Monday, except for some specialty markets like Rabba Fine Foods.

    Some Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations will be open.

    Some Beer Store and Wine Rack locations will be open.

    The LCBO will be closed.

    Banks, Government Offices

    Banks and government offices will be closed on Monday, including the Toronto Public Library.

    Transit

    The TTC will run on a holiday service schedule on Monday. GO Transit (Metrolinx) will run on a Sunday schedule.

    Eaton Centre, other malls operating on reduced hours

    Dufferin Mall, Fairview Mall, Scarborough Town Centre, Sherway Gardens, Shops at Don Mills and Yorkdale Mall will be closed on Monday.

    The following locations will be open on reduced hours:

    Canadian National Exhibition (CNE)

    The CNE will be open on Monday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

    Tourist attractions open on Monday

    Toronto weather for Labour day weekend

    The start of the Labour Day long weekend could bring wet weather to the Toronto area and southern Ontario.

    According to Environment Canada, it is expected to rain Friday evening with scattered showers forecasted through Sunday.

    By Monday, the sun is expected to make its return, with clear skies and a high of 20C forecasted. 

