What’s open and closed this holiday Monday in Toronto?
TORONTO -- Toronto is in for a wet and soggy Civic Holiday Monday, with Canada’s national weather agency calling for more rain and thunderstorms.
Environment Canada says to expect a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day, but come the afternoon there is a 30 per cent chance of showers with a risk of thunderstorms.
In the evening there is a 60 per cent chance of rain.
It is still expected to be warm in Toronto, with a high of 26 C, feeling like 32 C with the humidex.
Here’s what’s open and closed for the Civic Holiday.
What’s closed?
- All LCBO stores
- Banks
- Government offices
- Toronto Public Libraries
- St. Lawrence Market
What’s open?
- Select Beer Store locations will be operating on holiday hours (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Some tourist attractions, including the CN Tower, Toronto Zoo, Ripley’s Aquarium and the Hockey Hall of Fame
- Toronto beaches and most pools or splash pads
- The Toronto Islands are now open to the public
- Select grocery stores may be open with reduced hours
- Most malls, including Fairview Mall (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.), Scarborough Town Centre (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Shops at Don Mills (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Toronto Eaton Centre (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.), and Yorkdale (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.) will be open.
TTC routes will operate on a Sunday schedule, starting at 6 a.m. while GO Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule.
ActiveTO road closures will remain in place until 11 p.m. on Monday. Residents will only be able to access the following roadways by bike or as a pedestrian. Nearby parking is limited:
- Lake Shore Boulevard West (eastbound lanes only) from Windermere Avenue to Stadium Road.
- Lake Shore Boulevard East (eastbound lanes only) from Leslie Street to just south of Woodbine Avenue (Kew Beach Avenue).
- Bayview Avenue from Front Street East to Rosedale Valley Road, and River Street from Gerrard Street East to Bayview Avenue.