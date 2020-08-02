TORONTO -- Toronto is in for a wet and soggy Civic Holiday Monday, with Canada’s national weather agency calling for more rain and thunderstorms.

Environment Canada says to expect a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day, but come the afternoon there is a 30 per cent chance of showers with a risk of thunderstorms.

In the evening there is a 60 per cent chance of rain.

It is still expected to be warm in Toronto, with a high of 26 C, feeling like 32 C with the humidex.

Here’s what’s open and closed for the Civic Holiday.

What’s closed?

All LCBO stores

Banks

Government offices

Toronto Public Libraries

St. Lawrence Market

What’s open?

Select Beer Store locations will be operating on holiday hours (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Some tourist attractions, including the CN Tower, Toronto Zoo, Ripley’s Aquarium and the Hockey Hall of Fame

Toronto beaches and most pools or splash pads

The Toronto Islands are now open to the public

Select grocery stores may be open with reduced hours

Most malls, including Fairview Mall (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.), Scarborough Town Centre (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Shops at Don Mills (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Toronto Eaton Centre (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.), and Yorkdale (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.) will be open.

TTC routes will operate on a Sunday schedule, starting at 6 a.m. while GO Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule.

ActiveTO road closures will remain in place until 11 p.m. on Monday. Residents will only be able to access the following roadways by bike or as a pedestrian. Nearby parking is limited: