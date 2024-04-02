Wet snow and torrential rain expected in Toronto
A spring storm is expected to hit Toronto on Tuesday morning, bringing heavy rain and high winds to the GTA and parts of southern Ontario.
Showers will begin later this morning and are expected to continue throughout the day.
“Clouds are thickening and winds are picking up as a strong spring storm takes aim at southern Ontario,” CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said early Tuesday morning.
Coulter said while there will be a lull in the early evening on Tuesday, winds and rain will “intensify” overnight. The rain and high winds will continue through much of Wednesday, he noted.
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Toronto on Monday, noting that the region could see rainfall amounts of between 25 and 50 millimetres by Wednesday evening.
“A Colorado low is expected to begin affecting the region today,” Environment Canada said Tuesday. The national weather agency said strong easterly winds are expected to develop Tuesday night, with wind gusts of up to 70 km/h is some areas. Power outages could be possible due to the high winds, the advisory warned.
Environment Canada is calling for a high of 6 C on Tuesday and 7 C on Wednesday but noted that there are certain elements of the forecast that are not yet clear.
“There remains a high degree of uncertainty with the low's track, which will have significant impacts on temperatures, snowfall amounts as well as if and when rain will transition to snow,” the special weather statement read.
Coulter said wet snow and flurries are expected to begin on Wednesday night and will “linger into early Thursday.”
Temperatures, he said, will begin to recover on Friday, while “brighter and warmer” weather is expected over the weekend.
Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud in Toronto on Saturday, with a daytime high of 8 C. Toronto will see sunshine and a high of 11 C on Sunday.
