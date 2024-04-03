TORONTO
Toronto

    Wet and windy weather continues in Toronto

    The wet and windy weather is expected to continue in Toronto on Wednesday.

    Environment Canada is warning that 25 to 40 millimetres of rain is expected to fall on the region today as part of an early spring storm that struck late Tuesday afternoon.

    Winds are expecting to gust at 80 kilometres an hour in the morning, easing throughout the day.

    Toronto’s Police Service has warned residents that the morning commute may be challenging, and that individuals should stay away from rivers, streams and shorelines, which are at risk of flooding.

    The national weather agency says the storm is the result of a “Colorado low” affecting southern Ontario.

    “Rain, which may be heavy at times, is expected to continue early this morning,” a special weather statement says.

    “Rain should transition to snow late today or tonight as temperatures cool, although significant amounts are not expected.”

    Toronto can expect about two centimetres of snow locally later today as the temperature drops to a low of 1 C.

    There is a 40 per cent chance of flurries and rain showers Thursday morning and temperatures are expected to hit about 3 C.

    The precipitation is forecast to continue until the weekend, with the sun finally peeking out on Saturday. Temperatures are expected to hit the double digits at this point.

