Police search for man wanted for multiple Toronto retail thefts totaling $25K

    Toronto police are asking for the public’s assistance to locate a man who is alleged to have repeatedly stolen from three downtown retailers, making off with an estimated $25,000 in goods in the process.

    Police stated that the incidents happened between June 20 and July 19 at the three locations in the Yonge Street and Dundas Street West area.

    The suspect allegedly attended these retail locations on 13 occasions over 12 different days and stole a variety of merchandise, police said in a news release on Thursday.

    The total value of the stolen property is estimated to be approximately $25,000, police stated.

    Police have identified the suspect as 22-year-old Muhye Alzghoul of Toronto. Police said he is wanted for thirteen counts of theft under $5,000.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

