TORONTO -- A Canadian airline has confirmed that additional passengers on five flights have tested positive for COVID-19.

WestJet said they were informed of the cases by the Public Health Agency of Canada on Wednesday. The airline did not specify how many people on each flight were ill.

Two of the flights travelled between Toronto Pearson International Airport and Calgary International Airport.

The flights include:

WestJet Flight 667 from Toronto to Calgary on March 12. Rows affected: Seven to 11.

WestJet Flight 2 from London Gatwick to Calgary on March 12. Rows affected: 24 to 30.

WestJet Flight 1771 from Ph0enix to Vancouver on March 11. Rows affected: Five to nine.

WestJet Flight 302 from Vancouver to Regina on March 11. Rows affected: Five to nine.

WestJet Flight 670 from Calgary to Toronto on March 11. Rows affected: 16 to 22.

“Guests in affected rows of the below flights are considered close contacts and may be at risk for exposure. Public health officials recommend that affected individuals self-isolate for 14 days after arrival and monitor symptoms,” the airline said in a statement.

“All guests who were on the listed flights, but not in the affected rows are advised to self-monitor for signs of cough, fever or respiratory issues and to call their local health authorities if symptoms arise within the next 14 days.”

Safety is our top priority. @GovCanHealth has advised us of five additional flights with guests who have tested positive for COVID-19: WS667 and WS2 on Mar 12, and WS1771, WS302 and WS670 on Mar 11. See all impacted flights below and more info here - https://t.co/Vw1ImMrxOl pic.twitter.com/9OgKxWp5KT — WestJet (@WestJet) March 18, 2020

WestJet had previously reported at least seven passengers who tested positive for COVID-19. Five of the cases either landed or boarded a flight in Toronto.