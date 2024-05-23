TORONTO
Toronto

    • One person taken to hospital after vehicle slams into Markham, Ont. home

    Share

    One person was taken to hospital after a car slammed into a house in Markham, Ont. Wednesday night.

    It happened at a home on Bashford Crescent, in the area of 14th Avenue and Donald Cousens Parkway.

    York Regional Police said one person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It wasn’t immediately clear whether it was a person from the car or the house.

    Images from the scene showed what appeared to be a pick-up truck with its front wheels resting on the porch of the home. A sedan with rear-end damage sat lodged in the garage door of the home.

    It’s not yet clear what caused the crash.

    Firefighters are pictured outside a house in Markham after a vehicle slammed into the home Wednesday May 22, 2024.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News