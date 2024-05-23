Toronto man falls off his chair after seeing $70M Lotto Max win in his bank account
A Toronto man who won $70 million in a recent Lotto Max draw literally fell off his chair when he saw the funds in his bank account.
In a video provided by the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG), a spokesperson is heard saying to Greg Chialtas: “You’re about to log into your bank account and it’s going to look like an international phone number."
When he does log in, Chialtas’ eyes widen, he uses some colourful language, and his hands shake as he falls off his chair and bursts into tears and laughter.
Chialtas’ big win stems from the Lotto Max draw on April 19.
The single father told OLG that he purchased the ticket while he was out buying groceries and picked numbers that are meaningful to his children, siblings, and other members of his big Greek family, which he said is very close knit.
“It’s a bit of cliché, just like that movie, but I wouldn’t have it any other way,” he said.
Chialtas, a recently retired public servant who said he had faced some health challenges as of late, couldn’t believe his luck at first and called his friend to confirm the numbers.
- Watch the full video in the player above
“I asked him to check the numbers on OLG.ca and to read them to me. All the numbers still matched. It was unbelievable to us but we had to make absolutely sure I had the winning ticket,” he recalled.
When he was certain he had the winning ticket, Chialtas said he rounded up his family on a Facetime call to share the news but “no one” believed him.
“It took a bit of time to convince them it was true,” he said.
As for what he wants to do with his windfall, Chialtas said he has big plans.
“You can buy anything. But, you know, memories are what you’re going to remember. And so I don’t look at it as buying stuff. I think about how we can make memories that can last each of us a lifetime.”
In the short-term, Chialtas said he wants to travel and ensure his kids finish their education. Beyond that, he said he wants to buy some new cars and homes for his immediate family and give back to the community.
“There’s a lot of good that I have to do — not just want to do, I have to. And we will make it happen. As a family. As a unit. And we have the privilege to do it, so why not.”
The OLG said Chialtas’ winning ticket was purchased at the Sheppard Ticket Centre inside the Yonge-Sheppard Centre in North York.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Looking over our shoulders': A killing looms large in a little B.C. town
Something shifted in the pretty little village of Lumby, B.C., after Tatjana Stefanski vanished. It used to be the sort of place where parents let their kids roam free or play in the local creek, but everything has changed.
Toronto man falls off his chair after seeing $70M Lotto Max win in his bank account
A Toronto man who won $70 million in a recent Lotto Max draw literally fell off his chair when he saw the funds in his bank account.
Montreal-area high school students protest 'sexist' dress code
Students at Curé-Antoine-Labelle High School near Montreal are protesting after they say their school's administration started pushing what they call a 'sexist' dress code.
Officer who arrested Scottie Scheffler is being disciplined for not having bodycam activated
The Kentucky police officer who arrested top-ranked golfer Scottie Scheffler outside the PGA Championship is receiving 'corrective action' for failing to have his body-worn camera activated.
'I won't stop,' Celine Dion says in trailer for upcoming doc about her health woes
Celine Dion's fans are getting a first glimpse of the superstar's struggle with a rare neurological disorder in an emotional trailer for an upcoming documentary about her career and life.
Air travel is expensive. WestJet wants the government to do more to change that
WestJet is asking the federal government to put measures in place to lower ticket costs for travellers, but questions remain on who would foot the bill.
Hundreds have applied for this 'adventurer' job in Banff National Park
Coined as Banff's 'ultimate summer job,' the Moraine Lake Bus Company says hundreds of people from across the world have applied for its adventurer position.
Ottawa police investigating death of a gosling in Kanata
Ottawa police are investigating after someone allegedly stomped on a gosling in Kanata. Police say it appears that Canada geese laid eggs in the area, 'and on May 21, a suspect stomped on one of the hatched babies.'
Treasury Board president urges managers to be flexible on exemptions for new 3-day office mandate
The president of the Treasury Board is standing by the federal government's new hybrid office mandate for federal public servants, but is urging managers to be flexible for staff requiring exemptions.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Montreal-area high school students protest 'sexist' dress code
Students at Curé-Antoine-Labelle High School near Montreal are protesting after they say their school's administration started pushing what they call a 'sexist' dress code.
-
'I won't stop,' Celine Dion says in trailer for upcoming doc about her health woes
Celine Dion's fans are getting a first glimpse of the superstar's struggle with a rare neurological disorder in an emotional trailer for an upcoming documentary about her career and life.
-
Montreal didn't make CAA-Quebec's 10 worst roads list
CAA-Quebec has released its 2024 list of the worst roads in the province -- and Montreal failed to make the top 10.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police investigating death of a gosling in Kanata
Ottawa police are investigating after someone allegedly stomped on a gosling in Kanata. Police say it appears that Canada geese laid eggs in the area, 'and on May 21, a suspect stomped on one of the hatched babies.'
-
Police charge woman, 74, in hijab-pulling incident at Israeli flag raising event
Ottawa police have laid charges in connection with a hate investigation into a hijab-pulling incident at Ottawa City Hall on May 14.
-
Treasury Board president urges managers to be flexible on exemptions for new 3-day office mandate
The president of the Treasury Board is standing by the federal government's new hybrid office mandate for federal public servants, but is urging managers to be flexible for staff requiring exemptions.
Northern Ontario
-
Potential tornado 'surreal' for residents who witnessed damaging storm in southern Ontario
Witnessing a potential tornado was 'surreal' for residents who caught a glimpse of the damaging storm in southern Ontario on Wednesday night.
-
Sault impaired driver crashes into stone wall at cemetery, hides in the woods
A 67-year-old driver has been charged after a vehicle in Sault Ste. Marie sped through a stop sign and crashed into a cemetery.
-
Museum to display never-before-seen pics of the Dionne quintuplets
To commemorate their birthday, the Callander Museum is displaying previously unseen photos of the Dionne quintuplets this weekend.
Kitchener
-
Automated waste collection coming to Waterloo Region
Big changes are coming to Waterloo Region waste collection.
-
Region of Waterloo sees 5.5% population growth, Kitchener breaks 300,000 mark
2023 was a big year for population growth in the Region of Waterloo.
-
Maple Leaf Foods closing its Brantford, Ont. plant
Maple Leaf Foods announced Wednesday that it is closing its Brantford, Ont. plant in early 2025.
London
-
Mayor to council: 'Get off my lawn'
London's mayor said he will not be supporting council when it comes to a 6 p.m. curfew on using gas lawn mowers and yard equipment. In a post on social media, Josh Morgan said, "We have far more pressing issues to deal with."
-
Richmond and Dundas office tower to become apartments
An office building at the heart of London’s core will soon house people, as the City of London announced its first office-to-residential conversion project on Thursday.
-
Knights arrive in Saginaw after days of preparing for long tournament
The London Knights have arrived in Saginaw Mich., but preparing for a nearly two-week trip is not easy.
Windsor
-
Essex County beekeeper feeling the sting of recent roadside hive heist
A Cottam area beekeeper is putting up a thousand dollar reward for information leading to the return of seven stolen bee hives nearly a month ago.
-
Images released following shots fired investigation on Erie Street
Windsor police are hoping the public can help identify the people and vehicles they believe to be involved in a shots fired investigation in Windsor on Sunday.
-
Missing 39-year-old woman last seen in Lakeshore sought by police
Essex County OPP are looking for a missing 39-year-old woman.
Barrie
-
Attempted murder charge laid in downtown Barrie shooting
Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting in downtown Barrie late last year.
-
Man dies following e-bike crash at family gathering
Provincial police say a 67-year-old man who crashed on an e-bike over the long weekend has died.
-
Group home resident charged with manslaughter in death of fellow resident
Police have charged a male resident of an East Gwillimbury group home in the death of a fellow resident following an alleged altercation last year.
Winnipeg
-
Some dogs rescued from Winnipeg home now available for adoption
Days after 68 dogs were seized from a Winnipeg home due to inhumane conditions, some are ready to be adopted.
-
Man left wondering if cabin near Cranberry Portage destroyed by fire
One man has been left with more questions than answers after a wildfire blazed near his northern Manitoba cabin.
-
Up to 60 mm of rain coming to parts of Manitoba, flooding possible
Manitobans are being warned about a major weather event heading to the southeast part of the province that could bring between 50 and 60 millimetres of rain.
Atlantic
-
National Hurricane Center issues 2024 forecast
The National Hurricane Center of the United States has issued their forecast for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season
-
N.S. government reaches settlement agreement with Northern Pulp
More than two years after British Columbia-based Paper Excellence, owners of Northern Pulp – the idled pulp mill in Pictou County – filed a lawsuit against the Nova Scotia government, the two parties have reportedly reached a settlement agreement.
-
Thunderstorms produce lightning and downpours, risk continues into Thursday evening and night in the Maritimes
The combination of warm, humid air that has built up this week along with an arriving cold front from the west has triggered rounds of thunderstorms in the Maritimes.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland grandmothers can wail on the accordion. A historian wants them on stage
79-year-old Madonna Wilkinson has been playing the accordion since she was 15, when she picked one up that had been left behind at one of her parents' rollicking parties in the oceanside town about 25 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L. She has played Sunday masses and St. Patrick's Day parties, and community events of all kinds.
-
The latest advice for expecting parents? Sign up for child care as soon as you're pregnant
Canada's new $10-a-day child care program is expanding, but there's growing evidence that demand for the program is rising even faster, leaving many parents on the outside looking in.
-
Study says aquaculture likely driving wild salmon extinction in Newfoundland
A new study shows an Atlantic salmon population in southern Newfoundland is disappearing, and it says nearby aquaculture operations are a likely contributor to the decline.
Edmonton
-
Murder charge laid in death of 15-year-old boy in north Edmonton
One person has been charged in the death of an Edmonton teen earlier this week.
-
1 charged after man exposes himself to children on school bus
An Alberta man has been arrested after he allegedly exposed himself to a school bus full of children.
-
Couple charged in death of 64-year-old man in Edmonton
Police have charged an Edmonton couple in the death of a 64-year-old man earlier this month.
Calgary
-
Most new fires reported in Calgary Forest Area: Alberta Wildfire
Wildfire officials keeping an eye on Alberta's forests say there's been an alarming rise in the number of human-caused fires, with most of them found in the Calgary Forest Area over the long weekend.
-
Second driver sought as Calgary police investigate deadly Forest Heights hit-and-run
Calgary police are looking for the driver of a second vehicle as they investigate a deadly hit-and-run in the community of Forest Heights.
-
Hundreds have applied for this 'adventurer' job in Banff National Park
Coined as Banff's 'ultimate summer job,' the Moraine Lake Bus Company says hundreds of people from across the world have applied for its adventurer position.
Regina
-
Here's a look at the tentative deal on the table for Sask. teachers
Details of a tentative agreement between the province and Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation have been released.
-
Regina mayor says renaming Dewdney Avenue could cost 'hundreds of thousands'
The cost of changing all the signage of Dewdney Avenue – should the famous Regina street be renamed one day – could cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, according to Mayor Sandra Masters.
-
'Football is football': Riders' receiver Ajou Ajou excited to be back in Canada
Ajou Ajou was a seventh round pick in this year’s Canadian Football League [CFL] Draft but he is already garnering attention in Rider Nation after his performance in the team’s first pre-season game.
Saskatoon
-
Here's a look at the tentative deal on the table for Sask. teachers
Details of a tentative agreement between the province and Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation have been released.
-
Sask. town says the health authority hasn't staffed their once-busy clinic since the pandemic
Residents of Duck Lake and Beardy's and Okemasis' Cree Nation are renewing calls for help as their doctor’s clinic has sat empty since the pandemic.
-
Saskatchewan's oldest settlement considers declaring state of emergency over crumbling highway
The mayor of Cumberland House says he’s considering declaring a state of emergency over the deteriorating condition of the only highway in and out of the village.
Vancouver
-
'It's over': Minister says province's decision on Surrey police transition upheld in court
The B.C. Supreme Court has ruled in the provincial government's favour on the City of Surrey's legal challenge to its ongoing transition to a municipal police force, according to B.C. Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth.
-
Victoria police increase patrols after multiple youth pepper spray assaults
Victoria police say they are stepping up their patrols in the neighbouring community of Esquimalt after five assaults involving pepper spray were reported in recent days.
-
B.C. mayor hopes wildfire evacuees can return to Fort Nelson early next week
The mayor of the regional municipality that includes Fort Nelson, B.C., that was evacuated due to a threatening wildfire says local officials are pushing for a Monday or Tuesday deadline to start allowing about 4,700 residents home after nearly two weeks.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria police increase patrols after multiple youth pepper spray assaults
Victoria police say they are stepping up their patrols in the neighbouring community of Esquimalt after five assaults involving pepper spray were reported in recent days.
-
B.C. mayor hopes wildfire evacuees can return to Fort Nelson early next week
The mayor of the regional municipality that includes Fort Nelson, B.C., that was evacuated due to a threatening wildfire says local officials are pushing for a Monday or Tuesday deadline to start allowing about 4,700 residents home after nearly two weeks.
-
Victoria’s Inner Harbour gets race-weekend ready ahead of Swiftsure event
More than 100 boats are making their way into Victoria’s Inner Harbour ahead of the 79th annual Swiftsure International Yacht Race.