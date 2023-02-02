Water main break closes portion of Queen Street West, nearby buildings evacuated

A large flood caused by a broken water main has closed a portion of Queen Street West and resulted in the evacuation of several nearby buildings.

The breach happened shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday near Queen Street West and Strachan Avenue.

Toronto police warned of large amounts of water on the road.

Toronto Hydro and Water along with Fire Services attended the scene.

Queen Street West is currently closed from Strachan to Walnut avenues as crews work to clean up the mess and assess the situation.

People are being urged to avoid the area.