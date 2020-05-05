TORONTO -- Toronto police have issued a warrant for a woman who allegedly spat on and wiped her saliva all over an automatic banking machine.

The alleged incident occurred at a bank in the area of Pape and Cosburn avenues at around 5:30 a.m. on April 30.

“Once inside she began spitting, coughing and wiping her saliva on the ATM and surrounding area,” police said in a news release issued last week.

She left five minutes later.

Staff at the bank became aware of the incident at around 9 a.m.

Police released photos of a suspect last week. On Tuesday, they said they have now identified that suspect as 32-year-old Holly Hobbs.

Police say Hobbs is now wanted for mischief.

The incident comes as public health officials impose unprecedented measures to try and contain the spread of COVID-19.

It is not known whether the suspect was sick, but health officials have said that people can be sick with the virus without realizing it.

Police have advised anyone who used the bank machine at 1002 Pape Avenue between the hours of 5:38 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 30 to contact Telehealth Ontario at 1-866-797-0000 or a family doctor to seek medical advice.

Anyone with information about Hibbs or the incident is being advised to contact Toronto police.