

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





A warning has been issued for southern Ontario with “significant heat” expected to move into the area by Friday.

Temperatures, with the humidex values, are forecast hit 45 C tomorrow, making it unbearably hot for some residents.

The hot weather will continue on Saturday, with temperatures forecast to reach 43 C with the humidex.

“Extreme heat affects everyone,” an Environment Canada weather warning said.

“The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.”

Environment Canada is reminding people to never leave people or pets inside parked cars.

The hot weather is also forecast to bring along with it unsettled weather.

Environment Canada warns there is a strong risk of thunderstorms both Friday and Saturday.

A cooler change is expected for next week, with the arrival of a weak cold front on Sunday.