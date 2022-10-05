Walmart, high school evacuated in Caledon, Ont. after threat about explosive device

A Walmart and high school in Caledon, Ont. were evacuated Wednesday after police said they received information about a possible explosive device in the building.

Caledon OPP said they received information about a threat, in the Mayfield and Bramalea roads area, just before 12 p.m.

As a result, Mayfield Secondary School and the nearby Walmart were evacuated, police said.

"(Police) received info about threats of a possible explosive device or devices in Mayfield Secondary School and within the Walmart in the plaza adjacent to the school," Acting Sgt. Rob Simpson said in a video updated posted to Twitter.

Simpson said no one has been injured.

He said resources have been dispatched to the school and Walmart to search the area.

Several roads have been closed as a result of the investigation and people are being asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing news story. More to come.