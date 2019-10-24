

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





For the next three weeks, Toronto Raptors fans will be able to walk down memory lane and relive the team’s championship win.

The “Championship Showcase,” which can be found inside the Scotiabank Arena Galleria near Gate 1, is being described as an immersive experience featuring authentic memorabilia from the Raptors’ historic championship season.

“We thought it was important to create this experience because every fan has a role to play in the Raptors championship,” Jerry Ferguson, the senior director of marketing at Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment, said. “We wanted to give them an opportunity to come down here, relive the moment, celebrate the championship, take some photos and share their experiences.”

Fans will be able to see and take photos with game-worn jerseys and memorabilia, the eastern conference trophy and the championship banner. The Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy will also be at the showcase on-and-off throughout the duration of the exhibit.

And of course, fans will have the opportunity to try and on and purchase a replica championship ring.

“The ring is available at various price points from $25 to $10,000,” Ferguson said. “We think that’s an important point, that every fan has an opportunity to celebrate and wear this ring.”

The final component of the showcase is an audio booth where fans can share their own championship experiences and what the team means to them.

The showcase will operate daily until Nov. 18 and is free to all fans registered on the Raptors app.