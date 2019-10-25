For the third year, Canadian war veterans are among a group of volunteers who walked along Highway 401 from Trenton to Toronto, picking up the garbage tossed on the side of the road.

“I think this is a wonderful way to remember those who have fallen and at the same time we are environmentally astute,” said Nancy Siew, Honourary Lt. Colonel of the Military Police Academy, whose son died after competing in the ‘Defenders Challenge.’

Every spring and fall, volunteers get together over a span of several weeks and set out to clean up the sides of the highway. They estimate they have picked up about 1,400 bags of trash over the years.



Volunteers pick up a number of vodka bottles left on the side of Highway 401. (Peter Fisher)

Among the volunteers on Friday was Port Hope’s deputy police chief, who said it was a way of respecting those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

“It’s respecting the highway, the highway of heroes, standing along bridges every time an officer was brought home, and somewhat emotional … I can't believe how much garbage is dumped in these lane ways,” Darren Strongman said.

The volunteers include first responders, veterans and citizens.