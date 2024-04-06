'Violent altercation' leaves man dead in North York, homicide investigation underway

A man is dead following what police are describing as a “violent altercation” in North York Saturday morning.

Police said officers responded to a call about a man with serious injuries on a roadway in the area of Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue just after 6 a.m.

Det. Sgt. Brandon Price told reporters at the scene that emergency crews attempted life-saving measures when they arrived, but the man was pronounced dead a short time later.

“It's unknown if it is targeted, but it does seem to be isolated,” Price said, adding that police have reviewed video footage of an “individual” leaving the scene but have not yet released a description of that person.

The victim has not been identified by police, but Price says he is a 51-year-old man.

Toronto police investigate a homicide in the city's North York neighbourhood on April 6, 2024.

The cause of death is unknown at this time, although Price said the injuries appear to be “sharp force” in nature. A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place Sunday.

Price asked people in the area who may have witnessed the incident to contact investigators.