Videos show moment police arrest driver of stolen U-Haul following lengthy pursuit across Toronto

Video footage has surfaced showing the moment when police pulled the driver out of a stolen U-Haul truck and arrested him, following a lengthy pursuit throughout the streets of Toronto.

Officers say they were in the area of Danforth and Warden avenues at around 11:30 a.m. as part of an investigation into the Dec. 6 stabbing of an off-duty officer outside a Scarborough Best Buy when they located the suspect in the stolen truck and tried to stop the vehicle.

The suspect allegedly refused, and got into some sort of “altercation” with responding officers, which is when police said they learned a citizen was abducted at gunpoint. After the citizen was brought to safety, the suspect took off in the U-Haul, making its way through downtown and reportedly getting involved in collisions during the pursuit.

The U-Haul was boxed in along Carlton Street west of Jarvis Street by York Regional Police and members of the Emergency Task Force.

One video, submitted by a viewer, depicts the moment when a group of responding officers pulled the suspect through the driver’s side window of the U-Haul truck and pinned him to the ground to make the arrest.

In an aerial view of the arrest, submitted by Nazvin Naseer, a man can be seen on the ground as an arresting officer pats down his body. As the camera pans out, several police vehicles can be seen surrounding the U-Haul, including a red tow truck that appears to have T-boned the stolen vehicle.

Shortly after, the suspect is picked up and thrown to the hood of the U-Haul in handcuffs as police pat him down again.

At this time, police have not disclosed what charges the suspect will face, and encourage anyone who may have been involved in a collision with the U-Haul to contact investigators.

With files from Chris Fox