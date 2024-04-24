Jewelry store robbery in Toronto caught on video
Arrests have been made after five men were captured on video rampaging through a jewelry store in Toronto, waving weapons and smashing glass display cases.
Toronto police released a 25-second video on Wednesday showing the robbery, which ultimately resulted in a foot chase, and three arrests on Monday.
In the video, five men outfitted in black hoodies and masks enter a store at Danforth and Pape avenues, one waving a weapon and another holding a bag for the stolen goods, as they storm inside.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
One suspect smashes a glass display case with a hammer, while a second suspect grabs an object sitting on the counter and wacks it at another case, emptying their contents into bags. Police allege the suspects also produced pepper spray.
The four suspects then appear to rush back to the entrance of the shop, where the fifth had been standing guard at the door, jumping over display cases to do so.
Officers said when they arrived on scene, they spotted the suspects starting to run away, leading to a short foot pursuit and three arrests.
Police said they recovered a stolen vehicle, a can of pepper spray, some of the stolen jewelry and other items of value tied to the investigation.
Toronto residents Jahvon Nurse, 26, Malachi Holness, 19, and Fils-Aime Clerge, 18, have each been charged with robbery with an offensive weapon, disguise with intent and possession of property obtained by crime.
All three were scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Tuesday.
CTV News Toronto has inquired about what happened to the other two suspects, but did not immediately receive a response from Toronto police.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
WATCH
WATCH Jewelry store robbery in Toronto caught on video
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'One of the single most terrifying things ever': Ontario couple among passengers on sinking tour boat in Dominican Republic
A Toronto couple are speaking out about their “extremely dangerous” experience on board a sinking tour boat in the Dominican Republic last week.
Half of Canadians have negative opinion of latest Liberal budget: poll
A new poll suggests the Liberals have not won over voters with their latest budget, though there is broad support for their plan to build millions of homes.
opinion Why you should protect your investments by naming a trusted contact person
Appointing a trusted person to help with financial obligations can give you peace of mind. In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew outlines the key benefits of naming a confidant to take over your financial responsibilities, if the need ever arises.
Teacher shortages see some Ontario high school students awarded perfect grades on midterm exams
Students at a high school in York Region have been awarded perfect marks on their midterm exams in three subjects – not because of their academic performances however, but because they had no teacher.
'My stomach dropped': Winnipeg man speaks out after being criminally harassed following single online date
A Winnipeg man said a single date gone wrong led to years of criminal harassment, false arrests, stress and depression.
Ottawa injects another $36M into vaccine injury compensation fund
The federal government has added $36.4 million to a program designed to support people who have been seriously injured or killed by vaccines since the end of 2020.
Photographer alleges he was forced to watch Megan Thee Stallion have sex and was unfairly fired
A photographer who worked for Megan Thee Stallion said in a lawsuit filed Tuesday that he was forced to watch her have sex, was unfairly fired soon after and was abused as her employee.
An Ontario senior thought he called Geek Squad for help with his printer. Instead, he got scammed out of $25,000
An Ontario senior’s attempt to get technical help online led him into a spoofing scam where he lost $25,000. Now, he’s sharing his story to warn others.
Her fiance has been in prison for 49 years. She's trying to free him before it’s too late
She was lying in bed on a Thursday morning, thinking about the man she loved, hoping to win his freedom before time ran out.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Widow looking for answers after Quebec man dies in Texas Ironman competition
The widow of a Quebec man who died competing in an Ironman competition is looking for answers.
-
Quebec public security minister paid private company $1,375 to write speech
Quebec Public Security Minister Francois Bonnardel paid a private communications agency $1,375 to write one of his speeches.
-
Striking SAQ employees want better insurance, training
SAQ employees begin their two-day strike.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario to increase speed limit on Hwy. 416 to 110 km/h
Beginning this summer, the speed limit will increase from 100 km/h to 110 km/h on approximately 70 kilometres of Hwy. 416 between Hwy. 401 and Ottawa.
-
Residents raise concerns about plan for Inuit women's shelter in Ottawa's south end
Residents in Ottawa's Hunt Club neighbourhood are raising concerns about plans to build an Inuit women's shelter in the south end neighbourhood.
-
Police credit Chelsea, Que. bar employee for alerting officers to impaired driver
Police in western Quebec are crediting an alert employee at a Chelsea, Que. bar for calling police to report an alleged impaired driver, who police say registered four times the legal limit on a breathalyzer test.
Northern Ontario
-
An Ontario senior thought he called Geek Squad for help with his printer. Instead, he got scammed out of $25,000
An Ontario senior’s attempt to get technical help online led him into a spoofing scam where he lost $25,000. Now, he’s sharing his story to warn others.
-
Mobility scooter burst into flames in northern Ontario
It was a scary sight in northern Ontario Monday morning after an electric mobility scooter caught on fire.
-
Handgun, drugs and cash seized after Hwy. 69 traffic stop near Sudbury
Two people from southern Ontario are charged with drug and weapons offences following a traffic stop Monday evening in French River, a community near Greater Sudbury.
Kitchener
-
Pedestrian seriously hurt after crash in Kitchener
A pedestrian had to be taken to an out-of-region hospital following a crash in Kitchener.
-
'My parking is my freedom': Kitchener resident barred from garage despite illness
For Kitchener resident Chris Wilson, indoor parking is much more than a convenient place to leave his vehicle.
-
$50,000 reward issued for Kitchener man’s alleged killer
Habiton Solomon is wanted in the fatal 2023 shooting of Joshua Tarnue in Kitchener.
London
-
Train derailed in Sarnia after colliding with a truck
Police are investigating after a transport truck collided with a train in Sarnia.
-
'I’m a survivor': Witness tells jury of escape plan at sexual assault trial
A London, Ont. jury heard evidence on Tuesday of how the children involved in a case of sexual abuse eventually fled their home and contacted police.
-
Deputy mayor steers proposed bus pass pilot project through council
Deputy mayor Shawn Lewis sent colleagues a series of photographs taken of London Transit’s #7 bus travelling towards Clarke Road Secondary School on Tuesday morning. He supplied them as evidence that there’s enough unused capacity to fit more high school students on board.
Windsor
-
Don't forget to move over for emergency vehicles
When you see or hear an emergency vehicle approaching with lights and sirens on, quickly move your vehicle to the right side of the road to allow for safe passage. This includes pulling over to the right, even in the left lane.
-
CBSA wants you to know reporting obligations before you boat in or out of Canada
Canada Border Services Agency is reminding all private boaters of their entry and reporting obligations when navigating Canadian waters or entering Canada by boat.
-
Windsor shooting suspect John Managhan added to Canada’s most wanted list
A Windsor man sought for attempted murder has been named as one of Canada’s most wanted fugitives.
Barrie
-
Fire at Barrie biodegradable straw company
A fire at a paper straw company occurred Tuesday night.
-
Barrie's Duckworth Street undergoes major reno
Duckworth Street will be closed between Howard Crescent and Melrose Avenue for construction.
-
Tattoo you for youth
Youth Haven is in the fundraising stage to reach their goal of $2 million to build a new residence.
Winnipeg
-
'My stomach dropped': Winnipeg man speaks out after being criminally harassed following single online date
A Winnipeg man said a single date gone wrong led to years of criminal harassment, false arrests, stress and depression.
-
Avalanche roll past Jets 5-2, head home with series tied 1-1
Alexandar Georgiev paid back his Colorado Avalanche teammates for believing in him.
-
'We always have a thoughtful process for that': The dark reality facing aging zoo animals
Anyone who visits Assiniboine Park Zoo can see empty or near-empty exhibits scattered throughout the grounds – spaces that previously served as homes for aging animals that have since passed away.
Atlantic
-
Police release name of teen who died following incident in Halifax mall parking lot
Halifax Regional Police has confirmed the identity of the teen who died following an incident in the parking lot of the Halifax Shopping Centre Monday.
-
'There was a lot of black smoke': Crane operator sounds alarm while trapped during highrise fire in Halifax
A tower crane operator alerted emergency crews after noticing a fire on a construction site in Halifax Tuesday morning.
-
N.B. mother pushes for age mandate changes at childrens' hospital in light of son’s 16th birthday
A New Brunswick mom is speaking out for her son after learning that after over a decade of care, he is now too old for the IWK in Halifax, which age mandate is 16 years of age for children
N.L.
-
Rideshare platform Uber expands to Newfoundland and Labrador
Uber Technologies Inc. says it has brought its ridesharing platform to Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
Newfoundland director found creeping terror of 'The King Tide' in a tiny coastal town
Newfoundlander Christian Sparkes has shot several films around his home province, but with his new psychological thriller 'The King Tide' he saw an opportunity to wander into one unique town that had eluded him over the years.
-
2 people dead, 4 others make it to shore after vessel capsizes in Newfoundland
The Department of Fisheries and Oceans says two people were found dead and four others survived after a boat capsized off the west coast of Newfoundland.
Edmonton
-
8.9% property tax approved by Edmonton council
Edmonton city council unanimously agreed on an 8.9-per cent property tax increase Tuesday evening.
-
Fire that destroyed historic Hangar 11 is suspicious: EPS
The Edmonton Police Service has confirmed a fire that destroyed a historic hangar in central Edmonton is considered suspicious.
-
High prices? 'Kings fatigue'? Empty seats evident at Oilers' playoff series-opening home-ice win
The Oilers announced a sellout crowd for their 7-4 win over Los Angeles on Monday that opened a first-round playoff series with the Kings. Unoccupied seats, however, were noticeable throughout the arena.
Calgary
-
Calgary rezoning debate: What's at stake?
A marathon meeting over proposed blanket rezoning in Calgary continued Tuesday in front of a noticeably smaller crowd at city hall.
-
'Sign of the times': Bowness residents watch as rezoning, construction changes community around them
In the northwest Calgary community of Bowness, single-family homes are making way for multi-family apartments and row houses.
-
Calgary police release name of Redstone homicide victim
Calgary police say a woman who died in the community of Redstone over the weekend is the city's seventh homicide of 2024.
Regina
-
Suspect in 2023 Regina homicide joins Canada's Top 25 Most Wanted
Daniel "Juma" Drie Atem, wanted in connection to a Regina homicide last summer, is now one of Canada's Top 25 Most Wanted.
-
'No better namesake': Veteran support program honours James Smith victim
A new mental health support program for veterans is honouring the life of a Sask. man killed during the mass stabbings on the James Smith Cree Nation.
-
Sask. teachers to hold online meetings prior to deal vote
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation said its members are "strongly encouraged" to attend one of two online town hall meetings scheduled to happen prior to a membership vote on a possible deal.
Saskatoon
-
Punched, kicked, spat on: Saskatoon Transit workers call for help after violent assaults
The union representing the city’s bus drivers says violence against transit workers is out of control.
-
Trudeau to Sask. residents: We're not coming for your carbon rebates
People in Saskatchewan will keep getting Canada Carbon Rebate payments, despite an ongoing feud between Ottawa and the provincial government.
-
'No better namesake': Veteran support program honours James Smith victim
A new mental health support program for veterans is honouring the life of a Sask. man killed during the mass stabbings on the James Smith Cree Nation.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Man found dead in White Rock, homicide team investigating
A man was found dead in White Rock Tuesday night, leading to an investigation by B.C.’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.
-
'Secret report' or standard research? B.C. government addresses safe supply allegations
B.C.’s premier and one of his top lieutenants are pushing back against allegations by the Official Opposition that he covertly commissioned a report into the diversion of safe supply drugs onto the streets.
-
Predators centre from Metro Vancouver facing off against team he once idolized
As a young hockey player growing up in North Vancouver, Colton Sissons was a die-hard Canucks fan. Twelve years after being drafted by Nashville, the Predators centre is facing off against the Canucks during the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time in his career.
Vancouver Island
-
Mounties will not be charged in shooting death of B.C. Indigenous man
Three Mounties in British Columbia will not face charges in the killing of a 38-year-old Indigenous man on Vancouver Island in 2021.
-
Bodies found by U.S. authorities searching for missing B.C. kayakers
United States authorities who have been searching for a pair of missing kayakers from British Columbia since the weekend have recovered two bodies in the nearby San Juan Islands of Washington state.
-
Vancouver Island man looking to set 3 Guinness World Records on an electric mountain board
Bradley Smith has been electric skateboarding for the past nine years, a passion he says was "addictive" from the first time he tried it.