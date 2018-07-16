

CTV News Toronto





Police in Peel Region are trying to identify a suspect accused of sexually assaulting a female he offered to drive home in Mississauga.

The victim told police she was in the Lakeshore Road East and Hurontario Street area at around 3 a.m. on July 2 when a man offered her a ride home.

“Instead of driving the victim home, the suspect drove to a parking lot where he sexually assaulted the victim,” a police release reads.

Police have obtained security camera video from the area that shows a male and what’s believed to be the vehicle used in the incident.

The video shows a man walking near a store holding a phone to his ear. Later, it shows a white Dodge mini-van pull into a parking lot.

The suspect is described as a man between 30 and 40 years old, approximately five-foot-seven to five-foot-ten with short dark black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the man or vehicle in the video to call them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.