Video shows suspect spray-painting alleged hate graffiti on Hamilton business

Hamilton police have released video of a suspect caught spray-painting what they allege was a hate graffiti on the side of an east-end establishment last week.

The video posted on Friday shows a man holding what appears to be a spray paint walking up to the side of a business near King Street East and Cochrane Road on June 21 at 2 a.m.

He is then seen spray-painting the wall of the business. It is not clear in the video what the man wrote or drew, but it was reportedly “hate-related” graffiti.

The suspect is described as a white male between 30 and 40 years old with brown hair and a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black pants, a black sweater with a white stripe on the shoulders, and red and black shoes.

On Friday, police urged residents and businesses in the area to review their surveillance videos for any suspicious activity involving the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the hate crime unit at 905-546-5678 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.