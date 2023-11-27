TORONTO
Toronto

    • Video shows suspect firing several shots at vehicles at a Vaughan business

    Police in York Region have released video footage of a suspect firing several shots at parked vehicles at a business in Vaughan over the weekend.

    The incident happened on Sunday near Langstaff Road and Staffern Drive, just west of Dufferin Street.

    York Regional Police said they were called to a business in that area around 5 a.m. for reports of the sound of gunshots being heard.

    Police said officers subsequently located several vehicles in the parking lot that had been struck by bullets.

    No injuries were reported.

    On Monday, police released a 13-second clip of what appears to be a male in dark clothing running towards several parked vehicles, pulling out a gun from the right pocket of his jacket or hoodie, and firing several shots. He then fled the scene on foot.

    Investigators said they believe that the suspect left the area in a four-door white sedan with tinted windows.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    York Regional Police are asking anyone with information who has not yet spoken with them to come forward.

    They’re also asking anyone with dashcam, cell phone or security system footage from the area around the time of the incident to contact York Regional Police.

