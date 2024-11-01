Drake shoots new music video for 'No Face' in Toronto mall

Drake has released a new music video for his track “No Face,” and Scarborough residents will likely know exactly where it was filmed.

In a roughly one-minute long, black-and-white clip posted to his Instagram on Oct. 30, Drake, real name Aubrey Graham, and members of his October’s Very Own (OVO) crew, are seen posted outside what appears to be Scarborough Town Centre, which is located near Highway 401 and McCowan Road.

The cameras head inside the Scarborough landmark, where Drake raps in front of more than a dozen affiliates, all of whom are wearing OVO-branded “owl” hoodies.

Drake can then be seen hanging out of the passenger’s seat of a Cadillac Escalade that’s driving through the mall, as members of his entourage follow behind on a variety of all-terrain vehicles.

While it’s unclear when exactly the video was shot, it does appear it was produced at nighttime when the mall was closed to the public.

In an email to CTV News Toronto, a spokesperson for Scarborough Town Centre confirmed the music video was filmed at the mall, noting that a recently-opened OVO pop-up store can be seen throughout the video.

This is actually the second time Drake has used a Toronto mall as the backdrop for a music video.

Back in 2017, Drake and co. filmed the video for “Gyalchester” at Yorkdale Shopping Centre, which also featured an Escalade driving through the mall, to mark the opening of an OVO outpost there.