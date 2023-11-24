Video shows stolen G Wagon fleeing from police in Mississauga following armed carjacking

Police have released a new video showing the pursuit of a stolen vehicle following an armed carjacking in Brampton on Thursday afternoon.

The victim, a 43-year-old man, met with the suspects at around 2 p.m. in a parking lot in the Biscayne Crescent and First Gulf Boulevard area in Brampton.

Police say that the victim intended to sell his 2022 Mercedes G Wagon but when he arrived he was confronted by the two suspects, one of whom allegedly produced a handgun and demanded his keys.

Police say the victim complied, at which point one of the suspects fled the scene in his vehicle. The second suspect followed in an F-150 truck.

Police tracked the vehicles to Weston Road and Highway 401, where they met with the F-150 truck.

Officers were able to take the occupants of the F-150 truck into custody.

Police say that that officers attempted to stop the G Wagon but the driver made contact with a police vehicle and then sped off.

Police kept helicopter surveillance on the G Wagon vehicle as it fled the scene.

In the video released by police it can be seen speeding through stop signs and narrowly evading oncoming traffic and other vehicles.

An officer can be heard saying “[the suspect is] hiring his speed, ignoring stop signs,” in the video.

Police say that the driver of the G Wagon soon after got out of the vehicle and fled on foot before committing a second carjacking and stealing a white Honda Odyssey van.

That suspect remains outstanding and in the news release police said that “further arrests are anticipated.”

The two suspects who were arrested by police are 19-year-old Naman Singh, of Brampton, and 27-year-old Henry Pazer, of Mississauga. Singh is charged with robbery while Pazer is charged with possession of property obtained by crime.