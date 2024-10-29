No one seriously hurt after 3 drivers, including one operating a police vehicle, collide in Aurora

No one was seriously injured after the drivers of three vehicles, including a police vehicle, collided in Aurora on Tuesday night.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. near Yonge Street and St John’s Sideroad, south of Mulock Drive.

York Regional Police said all injuries are “minor in nature” and that the police officer is OK.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit, a civilian agency that investigates when police are involved in an incident that results in death, serious injury, sexual assault, and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person, has not been called in at this time, they added.

Currently, police are speaking with a number of witnesses who were in the vicinity at the time of the collision. They are also working to gather video footage from the area.

Motorists are being advised by police to avoid the area.

The investigation is ongoing.