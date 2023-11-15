Video shows rocky Air Canada landing at Toronto Pearson
An Air Canada plane was caught bouncing from side to side on camera during a rough landing at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport on Monday.
The video, taken by Wake Turbulence Aviation and posted on social media, shows the aircraft slamming down onto its right wheel first before teetering over to its left during the bumpy touchdown.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
A spokesperson for Air Canada confirmed the flight from Tokyo’s Narita Airport on Monday endured a “hard landing due to crosswinds on arrival.”
“The Boeing 777 aircraft taxied to the gate normally after landing, and as a precautionary measure, it was inspected before it was returned to service on Nov. 14,” the statement reads.
There were 373 passengers on board the flight, the airline confirmed, and no reported injuries.
In line with its standard operating procedures, Air Canada confirmed it is currently reviewing the landing, including “regulatory reporting requirements.”
“Air Canada’s pilots are skilled professionals who are trained to handle any range of situations safely, including adverse wind conditions,” the airline said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Two more Canadians leave Gaza Strip, Freeland sidesteps Netanyahu rebuke of Trudeau
The situation in the Gaza Strip is "heartbreaking," Canada's deputy prime minister said Wednesday, the day after Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rebuked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for urging Israel to stop "the killing of women and children, of babies" in the besieged Palestinian territory.
Timeline: Canada's prime minister's evolving statements on the war in the Gaza Strip
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was rebuked Tuesday by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a strongly worded statement calling for an end to violence in the Gaza Strip. Here is a look at how the prime minister's position has evolved as the conflict has unfolded:
100 officers deployed after Trudeau surrounded at Vancouver restaurant
One hundred police officers were deployed and two people were arrested after protesters calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war surrounded a Vancouver restaurant Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was visiting Tuesday night.
Homicide detectives called in after 4 pedestrians struck by vehicle in Toronto parking lot
A driver has been arrested after four pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in a northeast Toronto parking lot on Wednesday afternoon, one of whom later died of their injuries.
Biden, Xi emerge from hours of talks, agree to curb illicit fentanyl, restart military dialogue
U.S. President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping plunged into their first face-to-face meeting in more than a year Wednesday pledging to work to stabilize fraught relations in talks with far-reaching implications for a world grappling with economic cross currents and wars in the Middle East and Europe.
Some Canadians switched to heat pumps, others regretted the choice. Here's what they told us
In light of colder temperatures and recent debates over government-imposed pollution pricing, Canadians’ choices on how to stay warm and heat their homes have come to the forefront.
UN Security Council adopts resolution calling for urgent humanitarian pauses and corridors in Gaza
The U.N. Security Council on Wednesday adopted its first resolution since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, calling for "urgent and extended humanitarian pauses" in Gaza to address the escalating crisis for Palestinian civilians during Israel's aerial and ground attacks.
New York sues PepsiCo in effort to hold it responsible for litter that winds up in rivers
New York state sued PepsiCo on Wednesday in an effort to hold the soda-and-snack food giant partly responsible for litter that winds up in bodies of water supplying the city of Buffalo with drinking water.
Freeland touts need for grocery competition after Loblaw, Metro post higher profits
More competition is needed in Canada's grocery sector as consumers grapple with higher food prices, said Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, after two of the country's largest grocers reported higher sales and profits in the most recent quarter.
Montreal
-
Montreal budget 2024: Higher property taxes, more police funding
The City of Montreal unveiled its nearly $7 billion 2024 budget on Wednesday, once again raising property taxes by the biggest margin since 2011.
-
Calls for Montreal anti-racism commissioner to resign a form of 'intimidation,' Muslim groups say
A group representing Quebec's Muslim community is publicly defending Montreal's anti-racism commissioner and says calls for her to resign amount to 'intimidation.'
-
Karl Tremblay, singer of Cowboys Fringants, has died
Karl Tremblay, singer for the Quebec folk rock band Cowboys Fringants, has died at the age of 47. The band made the announcement Wednesday on their Facebook page
London
-
Deliberations now underway by Windsor jury in terrorism trial of London man
Nathaniel Veltman, 22, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder for a June 2021 attack on a Muslim family in London, Ont. The jury began its deliberations on Wednesday at approximately 6:30 p.m.
-
Woman dead after being struck by vehicle in south London
A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in a south London, Ont. parking lot. The incident happened in the parking lot of a building on Wonderland Road South near Viscount Road.
-
Non-life threatening injuries reported after two-vehicle crash in Middlesex Centre
A two-vehicle crash involving a cement truck and an old school bus shut down a highway north of London, Ont. on Wednesday afternoon.
Kitchener
-
Magic mushroom shop reopens one day after police shut it down
The FunGuyz store in Cambridge, Ont. reopened Wednesday, less than 24 hours after police raided the magic mushroom dispensary and shut it down.
-
Emergency shelter space coming to Kitchener
The Region of Waterloo calls the number of people experiencing homelessness locally - "unprecedented." So they're setting up a new emergency shelter beside Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute in Kitchener.
-
NDP call for timeline on two-way all-day GO from Kitchener to Toronto
The much-promised, long-anticipated expansion of the Kitchener GO Line that would allow for two-way all-day service to Toronto was the topic of debate once again at Queen’s Park Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE 'Searching for a ghost': Man wanted in fatal Highway 11 crash deceased, police say
The search is over for a commercial truck driver wanted by northern Ontario police in a fatal crash on Highway 11 last year that killed one pregnant woman and two unborn babies, leaving one mother-to-be with critical injuries.
-
Calls for awareness of intimate partner violence following recent deaths in the north
Carol Fournier's childhood friends remember her as a caring, beautiful soul.
-
Murder of teenage girl from Toronto more than 50 years ago has been solved, police say
York Regional Police say they have solved the “cruel and ruthless” murder of a 16-year-old girl who was killed in King Township more than 50 years ago.
Ottawa
-
Hundreds of students walk out of class calling for ceasefire in Gaza
On Wednesday, hundreds of students staged a walk-out from two high schools in Barrhaven in what was the latest in a growing list of pro-Palestinian rallies.
-
OCDSB trustee Lyra Evans out as board chair through tie-vote card draw
The chair of the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board Lyra Evans has been ousted from her position after a decision that came down to a card draw.
-
Woman arrested on arson charges for Ottawa Hospital General Campus vandalism
The Ottawa Police have laid charges against a 33-year-old Ottawa woman in relation to gasoline being poured and alleged anti-Semitic messages in the Ottawa Hospital on Nov. 9.
Windsor
-
Deliberations now underway by Windsor jury in terrorism trial of London man
Nathaniel Veltman, 22, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder for a June 2021 attack on a Muslim family in London, Ont. The jury began its deliberations on Wednesday at approximately 6:30 p.m.
-
Windsor man charged with first-degree murder in stabbing death of his wife
A Windsor man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife at a home in the Remington Park area.
-
Dilkens uses strong mayor powers to fire city engineer, lawyer
The city hall shake-up was announced Wednesday afternoon, with a press release indicating that Windsor was realigning its organizational structure to 'better serve the needs of its residents and streamline municipal operations.'
Barrie
-
Police investigating alleged stabbing outside Barrie high school
A teenager was hospitalized after a violent altercation outside Innisdale Secondary School in the south end of Barrie Wednesday afternoon.
-
180-year-old Barrie church to close for good after arson causes devastating damage
A historic Barrie church is closing its doors after a fire that police say was intentionally set caused significant damage.
-
Suspect breaks into Barrie home, steals electronics & jewelry
Police in Barrie are investigating a report of a break-in at a home where the suspect(s) stole several valuables.
Atlantic
-
N.S. launches outpatient centre in Halifax
A new outpatient centre in the Bayers Lake area of Halifax, N.S., will provide dozens of dialysis stations and clinical spaces, according to the province.
-
Recycling company fined for operating without a license
A Quebec-based recycling company has been found guilty of violating New Brunswick's salvage dealers licensing act.
-
N.B. RCMP try to identify human remains found along Saint John River
The New Brunswick RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying human remains that were discovered last week.
Calgary
-
Calgary sees 'concerning' increase in encampment fires, responses
Calgary bylaw and the fire department each say calls related to encampments and fires at abandoned buildings have increased "significantly" recently, with this year's numbers nearly double a typical year -- and it's only expected to get worse as we head into the colder months.
-
Level of gang violence in Alberta is 'intolerable': Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis
Alberta's Deputy Premier and Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services says he's deeply concerned by a recent string of brazen shootings in Alberta believed to be connected to organized crimes and gangs.
-
1 dead in Deerfoot Trail rollover
One person is dead following a rollover on Deerfoot Trail on Wednesday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
'We mourn with our community': Family, friends remember OCN man who died fighting in Ukraine
A man from Opaskwayak Cree Nation who died while fighting in Ukraine is being remembered as someone who always offered a helping hand.
-
Convicted sex offender Graham James, Manitoba school division named in lawsuit
Convicted sex offender Graham James and the St. James-Assiniboia School Division are facing a lawsuit over alleged sexual assaults that happened while James was a substitute teacher for the division in 1983.
-
Former Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson leaves door open to exit in the near future
Former Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson may step down as leader of the Progressive Conservatives sooner than expected.
Vancouver
-
Former Canadian soldier's anti-vaccine protest close to 'mutiny,' prosecutor says
A former Canadian soldier who publicly defied the military's COVID-19 vaccine mandate was trying to undermine the federal government while in uniform, a military prosecutor argued Wednesday, describing the behaviour as "very close to the legal definition of mutiny."
-
B.C. organizations hit by hate will be able to get funding from province for security, graffiti removal
Organizations that have been affected by hate incidents will soon be able to apply for up to $10,000 in government funding, Premier David Eby announced Wednesday.
-
B.C. RCMP officer won’t face charges in arrest that left man with 'serious lacerations' from dog bites
An RCMP officer will not face criminal charges for an arrest last year that left a man with "serious lacerations to his face and forearm" from police dog bites, according to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C.
Edmonton
-
Retribution likely for killing of father and son at Edmonton gas station, expert says
As homicide detectives search for the men who shot and killed Harp Uppal and his 11-year-old son Gavin, experts say, it has all the hallmarks of a gang-related hit, noting a conflict that spans several provinces.
-
Murder charge laid in fatal shooting of teen in January
A man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a teen earlier this year.
-
Alberta COVID-19 panel urges consideration of 'alternative' scientific theories
A panel studying Alberta's pandemic response urges the province to consider “alternative” scientific theories - a recommendation the Opposition NDP says opens the door to fringe ideas akin to Premier Danielle Smith once advocating the use of a horse dewormer to fight COVID-19.