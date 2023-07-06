Video shows riders scrambling for safety after stabbing on Toronto subway

A video has surfaced online that appears to show the moments following a serious stabbing on a subway near Eglinton Station on Thursday.

Police said they received the call for a stabbing at the Line 1 subway station just after 12:20 p.m.

When officers arrived at Eglinton Station, they located a man suffering from stab wounds. He was immediately transported to a trauma centre with potentially life-threatening injuries.

There is at least one video circulating online which appears to show part of the incident. The video shows the aftermath of a stabbing on the subway train. Police have said they are aware of the video and will provide it to investigators.

The suspect is described as a Black man standing five-foot-11. He is bald and wearing a green hoodie, black pants and black and gold sunglasses.

The TTC said in a statement that "safety of our customers and employees is paramount to all we do.

There is no subway service between Lawrence and Davisville stations until further notice.

"Our thoughts are with the victim at this uncertain time," the TTC said. "While we don't have any more information, incidents of violence on TTC property are unacceptable and are of great concern."

The stabbing is just he latest in a line of violence incidents reported on the TTC, including four homicides that have taken place on or near TTC property over the last year.