Video shows llama on the loose near highway north of Toronto

Video of a wandering llama’s rescue from a highway north of Toronto has been released by police.

In a tweet published Sunday, Ontario Provincial Police said the animal, originally thought to be an alpaca, was found on Highway 400 before it was corralled by officers with its Aurora detachment.

“’See alpacas go slow’ doesn't have the same ring as ‘SeeSnowGoSlow’ but honestly, if you see one on the highway... slow down,” police said in the original post.

Subsequent video from the busy stretch of highway that was released on Monday shows the seemingly calm llama being corralled and escorted off the highway by police officers and a Ministry of Transport worker.

A loose llama is corralled by Ontario Provincial Police on Highway 400. (X/OPP Highway Safety Division)