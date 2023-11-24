Video shows deer crossing tracks at Toronto's Union Station
Some commuters at Union Station were surprised like a deer in headlights as they saw an actual deer dash across the station’s railway tracks on Thursday.
A Metrolinx spokesperson confirmed that just before 5 p.m. on Thursday, staff found a deer underneath a Milton GO Train.
The event was captured on video and shared to a Toronto Reddit thread on Friday, where the deer can be seen crossing the tracks and bounding onto the platform.
“Our staff was on scene, and the deer left on its own and headed west out of the station, uninjured,” the statement reads.
“There were minimal train delays.”
But the buck doesn’t stop there when it comes to wildlife sightings aboard Toronto transit.
A video of a chicken taking a ride on the TTC’s Line 1 surfaced Monday, which the transit agency called a “big cock-a-doodle-DON’T.”
