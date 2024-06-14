Video shows arson suspect setting tow truck on fire: police

Toronto police are searching for a suspect caught on video setting a tow truck on fire outside a house in Vaughan on Friday.

Around 2:30 a.m., police were called to a residence where a tow truck was engulfed in flames in the Cityview Boulevard and Canada Drive area.

Investigators released video of a potential suspect driving past the residence where the arson took place in a gray SUV with no lights on before the truck was set on fire.

Moments later, a suspect wearing dark clothing approaches the tow truck and pours what appears to be accelerant over the windshield setting it on fire, police say.

The video then shows the suspect breaking into the front passenger window and fleeing toward Summit Drive when the car alarm is set off.

Emergency crews extinguished the fire and confirmed there was no one in the truck and there was no structural damage to the property.

Investigators are asking members of the public to come forward if they have any information or video of the arson.