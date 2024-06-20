Toronto officer accused of sexually assaulting subordinates facing criminal charges, police say
A Toronto detective accused of harassing and sexual assaulting his subordinates over a three-year period is now facing several criminal charges, Toronto police say.
In a news release issued Thursday, Toronto police said that the incidents occurred between Sept. 2020 and Nov. 2023.
Investigators said that a detective employed with the Toronto Police Service committed “acts of workplace harassment, sexual harassment, and sexual assault” against other members of the service who were his subordinates, alleging that he “interfered with the lawful enjoyment of their workplace.”
According to police, during one alleged altercation between a victim and the accused, the officer assaulted the victim and then produced a weapon.
The officer, who has been identified by police as 57-year-old Jason Kondo, was arrested on Thursday and charged with four counts of sexual assault, four counts of mischief, interfering with property, one count of assault, and one count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Toronto police confirmed that Kondo was assigned to the Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force and has been employed with the service for 35 years.
He has been suspended with pay “as per the requirements of the Community Safety and Policing Act of Ontario,” the news release added.
Kondo is set to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice, located at 10 Armoury Street, on July 5.
BREAKING Canadian acting legend Donald Sutherland dies at 88, son Kiefer says
Donald Sutherland, the New Brunswick-born acting legend with the distinct baritone voice and prolific stage and screen career that inspired sons Kiefer and Rossif to pursue the craft, has died.
'Great screen legend:' Family, peers and the public react to the death of Donald Sutherland
Family, peers and famous fans paid tribute to Donald Sutherland Thursday afternoon following news of his death, lauding the Canadian actor as a screen legend and a brilliant artist.
OPINION Before he made it on stage or in film, Donald Sutherland got his start in local radio
Donald Sutherland, who died at the age of 88, will be remembered for his prodigious acting talent. But as film critic Richard Crouse notes, a lesser known yet inspiring part of Sutherland's career is the time he spent at a local radio station in Nova Scotia.
Northern Ont. neighbourhood evacuated after live explosive devices from the Second World War found
There were some tense moments in northern Ontario on Wednesday after several Second World War-era explosive devices were found earlier this week.
Rebel News claims ownership of van under investigation by Toronto police hate crimes unit
Rebel News has claimed ownership of a cube van in Toronto seen displaying videos of Muslim people in an incident that politicians, community leaders, and police have since deemed as Islamophobic.
American Airlines CEO says the removal of several Black passengers from a flight was 'unacceptable'
American Airlines put an unspecified number of employees on leave for their involvement in an incident in which several Black passengers were removed from a flight.
Israeli military official says Hamas cannot be destroyed, as rift with Netanyahu widens
Israel's top military spokesman has said Hamas cannot be made to 'disappear,' casting doubt about whether the government’s war aim of defeating the militant group can be achieved and drawing a sharp rebuke from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Calls for change to B.C.'s child protection system after disturbing case of neglect
Is B.C.'s child protection system outdated and in need of a major overhaul? The province's representative for children and youth believes so, and that 'a new model' is needed.
'I expect more': NATO head on Canada's need to increase defence spending
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says he expects more from Canada when it comes to defence spending.
