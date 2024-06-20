Toronto officer accused of sexually assaulting subordinates facing criminal charges, police say

A Toronto detective accused of harassing and sexual assaulting his subordinates over a three-year period is now facing several criminal charges, Toronto police say.

In a news release issued Thursday, Toronto police said that the incidents occurred between Sept. 2020 and Nov. 2023.

Investigators said that a detective employed with the Toronto Police Service committed “acts of workplace harassment, sexual harassment, and sexual assault” against other members of the service who were his subordinates, alleging that he “interfered with the lawful enjoyment of their workplace.”

According to police, during one alleged altercation between a victim and the accused, the officer assaulted the victim and then produced a weapon.

The officer, who has been identified by police as 57-year-old Jason Kondo, was arrested on Thursday and charged with four counts of sexual assault, four counts of mischief, interfering with property, one count of assault, and one count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Toronto police confirmed that Kondo was assigned to the Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force and has been employed with the service for 35 years.

He has been suspended with pay “as per the requirements of the Community Safety and Policing Act of Ontario,” the news release added.

Kondo is set to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice, located at 10 Armoury Street, on July 5.