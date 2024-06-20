2 Toronto men charged after woman allegedly sexually exploited in Peel

Two men from Toronto are each facing several charges after a woman was allegedly sexually exploited in Peel Region.

Last month, Peel Regional Police (PRP) began a human trafficking investigation after learning that a man “exercised control over aspects of (her) life and profited financially from it.”

On June 7, investigators from PRP’s Specialized Enforcement Bureau arrested and charged 32-year-old Joshua Maranhao of Toronto. They said that he was found to have a quantity of controlled substances and a loaded firearm.

Maranhao is facing numerous charges, including exercise control, direction, or influence, derive material benefit, advertise sexual services, criminal harassment, uttering threats, possession of a loaded prohibited firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

A loaded gun was allegedly found on a man who was arrested on June 7 in connection with a Peel Region human trafficking investigation. (PRP photo)

Nigel Opoku, 29, of Toronto, whom police said was with Maranhao, was also arrested.

He is facing a slew of charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Both men were held for bail hearings in Brampton.

Investigators believe there may be more victims, especially in the GTA, and are asking anyone with information to contact PRP at 905-453-2121, ext. 3555, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.