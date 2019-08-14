

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





Surveillance camera video appears to show an altercation between a man and woman on a Mississauga street moments before gunfire rang out.

Michael Cleghorn, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for a 2017 murder in Thunder Bay, is alleged to have escaped from police on Tuesday after a woman was shot on Apple Blossom Circle, near White Clover Way and Mavis Road, in Mississauga around 2.30 p.m.

The video, obtained by CTV News Toronto taken from a nearby home’s surveillance camera, appears to show Cleghorn and a woman, who is believed to be the victim, arguing on the residential sidewalk.

Cleghorn and the woman then walk out of the video frame. It’s believed that a short time later the woman was shot in the leg.

The 31-year-old man then allegedly fled the area through Sandford Farm Park, where he was met by officers near Stargazer Drive.



The suspect and woman are seen on the Mississauga road. (Police handout)

Police said an altercation ensued with an officer and the man got into a police cruiser and began to drive away.

“At which time, the officers tried to subdue him, but they were unsuccessful,” Peel Regional Police Const. Sarah Patten told reporters on Tuesday.

She said there was an attempt at that point to fire a conducted energy weapon at the man and that gunshots were fired. Police believe the man may have been injured.

A witness who identified himself as Kevin told CTV News Toronto he saw the confrontation. He said that the suspect and the officer wrestled and then later the officer told the suspect to stop several times and then he drew a conducted energy weapon.

“But the guy did not stay down, he got into the cruiser and drove off,” Kevin said.

Kevin then said he saw the officer fire several rounds at the cruiser’s tires as it drove away.

The police cruiser was found a short distance away, Patten said.

Aerial video footage of the scene showed an empty Peel Regional Police cruiser on Idlewilde Crescent. A conducted energy weapon was seen lying on the road nearby.





A conducted energy weapon is seen beside a police cruiser. (CTV News Toronto)

Patten said the man then stole a second vehicle after ditching the cruiser. The vehicle has been described as a 2013 white Hyundai Santa Fe SUV with license plate AYVL 950.

Police initially said the second vehicle was located in Toronto but later clarified that it was a cellphone that was found.

The phone was found near Highway 401 and Martin Grove Road, police said. Investigators have not said who the phone belongs to.

Meanwhile, it’s emerged that Cleghorn is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant on a charge of second-degree murder in the 2017 death of a Toronto-area man in Thunder Bay.

The victim, Edmond Clovis, died from trauma sustained during an altercation, an autopsy found.

Police in Thunder Bay have previously said they believe the 21-year-old was targeted and that his death was gang-related.



A file photo of the vehicle the suspect may be driving has been released by police. (Police handout)

Cleghorn is also wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault of a child that took place between 2014 and 2015 in Toronto.

Cleghorn is described as being 6'2" and 180 pounds.

Police said Cleghorn may attempt to seek medical treatment. He should not be approached and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit said it has invoked its mandate and is investigating the incident. The province’s police watchdog is called in whenever officers are involved in a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

Anyone with any information about this incident or on the location of Cleghorn is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.