Video shows 4 men trying to bust down door at home near The Beaches

Toronto police are looking to identify four men in an alleged break-and-enter attempt that happened early Tuesday morning in the east end.

Police say that they responded to a call for a break-and-enter in progress at 3:55 a.m. in the Queen Street East and Victoria Park Avenue area.

A video released by police shows the men approaching the house and kicking the front door multiple times. They eventually left the scene in a dark-coloured vehicle.

The suspects are believed to be between the ages of 20 to 25, according to police.

One suspect was wearing a red jacket, a grey hooded sweater, grey pants, black shoes and a black face covering.

A second suspect was wearing glasses, a dark-coloured sweater, a black jacket, black pants, black shoes and a black balaclava.

A third suspect was wearing a black hooded sweater, black pants, black shoes, and a black mask.

The fourth suspect was wearing a black-hooded sweater, grey pants, red gloves, black shoes and a blue medical mask.

Police say that the vehicle was last seen travelling eastbound on Queen Street East.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.