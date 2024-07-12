Video released of wild police car chase involving white Lamborghini north of Toronto

Police north of Toronto have released dramatic video of a car chase that led officers across York Region in pursuit of a Lamborghini SUV that was clocked at speeds in excess of 200 km/h.

York Regional Police (YRP) released the video of the July 7 incident on Friday and said members of its emergency response unit first observed the driver of the white Lamborghini Urus speeding on Highway 407 near Dufferin Street in Vaughan at approximately 12:50 a.m.

The video, taken from the YRP’s air support unit, shows the vehicle on the tolled highway before officers intercept it in a residential area in Markham, near Leslie Street and Summerdale Drive. That’s where the driver of the Lamborghini can be seen maneuvering away from police before the vehicle’s tires are struck by a deflation device deployed by members of YRP’s canine unit.

Despite the damage to the tires, the driver returns to Highway 407 as sparks fly and one tire eventually falls off the vehicle completely.

“Full tire off, from the front. He’s gonna lose it here soon,” an officer inside the police helicopter is heard saying in the video.

Two suspects who allegedly evaded police in a Lamborghini Urus on July 7 are facing charges. (York Regional Police)

The high-speed chase then made its way to Richmond Hill, where police said the suspect was followed into the area of an apartment complex near Red Maple Road and Oneida Crescent. Officers attempted to box in the vehicle, but the suspects rammed their way through the cruisers and escaped, police said.

YRP said officers in the air support unit continued to monitor the vehicle as it returned to Highway 407 a second time. The driver eventually made his way to an industrial area in Brampton, where the two suspects were seen exiting the Lamborghini in an attempt to flee in an awaiting accomplice’s vehicle, police allege.

When officers moved in to make an arrest, they said the second suspect attempted to drive away and ran over an officer’s foot. It’s unclear if they sustained any injuries. At that point, police said, the vehicle was finally stopped.

Samuel Ugbo-Adeosun, 21, and Keenan Adu, 22, both of Brampton, were identified by police as the suspects. Ugbo-Adeosun was charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, flight from a peace officer and failure to stop after an accident. Adu was charged with assault a peace officer with a weapon.

It’s unclear if the driver of the second vehicle was charged.

Police released images of the Lamborghini after the chase, which shows the vehicle was badly damaged in the pursuit and lost two of its tires.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the chase or has dashcam video of any part of the incident to contact police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7241 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.