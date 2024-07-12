Video released of wild police car chase involving white Lamborghini north of Toronto
Police north of Toronto have released dramatic video of a car chase that led officers across York Region in pursuit of a Lamborghini SUV that was clocked at speeds in excess of 200 km/h.
York Regional Police (YRP) released the video of the July 7 incident on Friday and said members of its emergency response unit first observed the driver of the white Lamborghini Urus speeding on Highway 407 near Dufferin Street in Vaughan at approximately 12:50 a.m.
The video, taken from the YRP’s air support unit, shows the vehicle on the tolled highway before officers intercept it in a residential area in Markham, near Leslie Street and Summerdale Drive. That’s where the driver of the Lamborghini can be seen maneuvering away from police before the vehicle’s tires are struck by a deflation device deployed by members of YRP’s canine unit.
Despite the damage to the tires, the driver returns to Highway 407 as sparks fly and one tire eventually falls off the vehicle completely.
“Full tire off, from the front. He’s gonna lose it here soon,” an officer inside the police helicopter is heard saying in the video.
Two suspects who allegedly evaded police in a Lamborghini Urus on July 7 are facing charges. (York Regional Police)
The high-speed chase then made its way to Richmond Hill, where police said the suspect was followed into the area of an apartment complex near Red Maple Road and Oneida Crescent. Officers attempted to box in the vehicle, but the suspects rammed their way through the cruisers and escaped, police said.
- Watch the full video in the player above
YRP said officers in the air support unit continued to monitor the vehicle as it returned to Highway 407 a second time. The driver eventually made his way to an industrial area in Brampton, where the two suspects were seen exiting the Lamborghini in an attempt to flee in an awaiting accomplice’s vehicle, police allege.
When officers moved in to make an arrest, they said the second suspect attempted to drive away and ran over an officer’s foot. It’s unclear if they sustained any injuries. At that point, police said, the vehicle was finally stopped.
Samuel Ugbo-Adeosun, 21, and Keenan Adu, 22, both of Brampton, were identified by police as the suspects. Ugbo-Adeosun was charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, flight from a peace officer and failure to stop after an accident. Adu was charged with assault a peace officer with a weapon.
It’s unclear if the driver of the second vehicle was charged.
Police released images of the Lamborghini after the chase, which shows the vehicle was badly damaged in the pursuit and lost two of its tires.
Two suspects who allegedly evaded police in a Lamborghini Urus on July 7 are facing charges. (York Regional Police)
Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the chase or has dashcam video of any part of the incident to contact police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7241 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Justin Trudeau a 'human pinata' at NATO, still won't commit to spending goal, Pierre Poilievre says
Pierre Poilievre says NATO allies treated Prime Minister Justin Trudeau like a human pinata at the leaders' summit this week — but he still won't commit to the alliance's spending goal.
'We grieve together': Youth found dead after flash flood in Wolfville, N.S.
A youth who disappeared during a flash flood in Wolfville, N.S., Thursday night has died.
Did Biden redeem himself? Expert gives her grade following U.S. president’s major press conference
With calls for Joe Biden to step down growing louder, many believe the U.S. president's press conference on Thursday was a 'make-or-break' moment.
Video released of wild police car chase involving white Lamborghini north of Toronto
Police north of Toronto have released dramatic video of a car chase that led officers across York Region in pursuit of a Lamborghini SUV that was clocked at speeds in excess of 200 km/h.
2 bodies believed to be from B.C. wash ashore Sable Island, N.S.
Nova Scotia RCMP say a boat containing the bodies of two people believed to be from British Columbia washed ashore the Sable Island National Park Reserve earlier this week.
'It's scary': 3 Ontario men lose $373,000 to crypto investment fraud
Three men across Ontario are speaking out after losing hundreds of thousands of dollars to a cryptocurrency investment scam, including one man in Brampton who lost $226,000.
A trucker found a 1-year-old boy alive on a Louisiana roadside after the child was abandoned amid storm Beryl, police say
A truck driver found a 1-year-old alive in a ditch off an interstate highway in Louisiana this week, a day after the boy’s 4-year-old brother was found dead near the same freeway in what investigators think was a case of abandonment around the time tropical storm conditions hit the area, authorities said.
Canada's defence spending commitment presents unsavoury choices: economists
Canada's promise this week to increase defence spending to two per cent of GDP by 2032 was welcome news to the country's NATO allies, but meeting that commitment could push Canada deeper into deficit or force major cuts in spending, economists said.
One person in hospital after falling from swing ride at Canada's Wonderland
One person has been hospitalized after falling from a swing ride at Canada's Wonderland.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Montreal superhospital water situation resolving after major aqueduct failure
The situation at the McGill University Health Centre in Montreal is slowly resolving after a major aqueduct failure caused a reduction in water pressure at the superhospital.
-
Tear gas used as pro-Palestinian protesters, Montreal police clash
Pepper spray and tear gas were used as pro-Palestinian protesters and Montreal police clashed during a march one day after the McGill University encampment was taken down.
-
MainLine Theatre closed after water damage from downpour
The MainLine Theatre is forced to cancel its shows for the foreseeable future after rain flooded the theatre on July 10.
Ottawa
-
No swimming advisory continues for two Ottawa beaches
Ottawa Public Health says two local beaches remain unsafe for swimming, as water exceeds provincial bacterial standards.
-
Eastern Ontario driver with 'completely bald tire' on Hwy. 416 facing charges
The Ontario Provincial Police says a driver is facing charges after being caught driving on Highway 416 with a "completely bald tire" in North Grenville late Thursday night.
-
Ottawa police looking to identify suspect in commercial thefts across the city
The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a female suspect involved with multiple commercial thefts in February across the city.
Northern Ontario
-
Mother of the 'miracle baby' found crawling by a highway faces a murder charge in older son's death
Three days after a 4-year-old boy's body was pulled from a southwest Louisiana lake, and two days after the child's 1-year-old brother was rescued while crawling beside an interstate highway, Louisiana authorities announced a murder charge against the children's mother.
-
Northern Ont. drag queen talks candidly about hate and threats received
It is Pride Week in Sudbury, Ont., and some members of the local queer community are opening up about living with hostility and death threats being directed at them.
-
One person in hospital after falling from swing ride at Canada's Wonderland
One person has been hospitalized after falling from a swing ride at Canada's Wonderland.
Kitchener
-
Tony Grace named new anchor of CTV Kitchener’s News at 6
CTV News Kitchener has some very exciting news to share! Tony Grace has been named the new anchor of CTV News at 6.
-
Mother searching for answers after son dies in OPP custody
The SIU is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 36-year-old man inside a Rockwood, Ont. police cell.
-
Higher speed limits are now in effect on stretches of 400-series highways in Ontario
Starting today, speed limits are now higher along a number of stretches of provincial highways, including Highway 401 and Highway 403.
London
-
Woman arrested after pointing firearm: London police
A London woman is charged after pointing a firearm at somebody on Thursday, according to police. Around 12:45 a.m., police said a man was walking towards his car in the 400 block of King Street near Colborne Street, when he was approached by a woman.
-
NTP investigating 'possible weak tornadoes' over London
Earlier this week, rainfall warnings were issued across southern Ontario, including London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Lambton County and Elgin County.
-
Forcible confinement charge after downtown London incident
Around 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday, police said a woman approached her parked vehicle in the area of Kent Street and Talbot Street and saw a man she didn't know leaning up against it.
Windsor
-
Vet clinic at Windsor/Essex County Humane Society temporarily closed
The veterinary clinic at the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society has suddenly closed its doors due to what they are calling "unforeseen circumstances".
-
Windsor police cracking down on intimate partner violence with six arrests
Windsor police officers have rounded up six people wanted on outstanding warrants for intimate partner violence (IPV) offences.
-
Windsor invests $1 million into cricket pitch at Derwent Park
The City of Windsor has invested $1 million into the first phase of construction for a full-size cricket pitch at Derwent Park.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 2nd suspect arrested in Barrie car bombing
Police have arrested a second suspect in connection with a car bombing in Barrie's west end last fall.
-
It's a no GO for Barrie train service to Union Station
Track work is forcing GO Transit to cancel Barrie rail rides for a day.
-
Gunshot-wounded patient arrives at RVH
Barrie police say officers are investigating after a man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound.
Winnipeg
-
'This space is long overdue': Manitoba government provides more details on safe consumption site
The Manitoba government has announced an initial price tag for the development of a safe consumption site in Winnipeg.
-
'We have to respond with compassion': Safety top of mind for downtown Winnipeg employees
As the number of people returning to downtown rises, the trend in crime has followed.
-
CFL fan looking to break Guinness World Record
A CFL fan is hoping to set a new world record by seeing games played at all nine of Canada’s stadium in the span of 362.5 hours.
Atlantic
-
'We grieve together': Youth found dead after flash flood in Wolfville, N.S.
A youth who disappeared during a flash flood in Wolfville, N.S., Thursday night has died.
-
2 bodies believed to be from B.C. wash ashore Sable Island, N.S.
Nova Scotia RCMP say a boat containing the bodies of two people believed to be from British Columbia washed ashore the Sable Island National Park Reserve earlier this week.
-
Some residents 'feel defeated' after heavy rain, flash flooding in Nova Scotia
Less than two weeks before the anniversary of last year’s deadly flash flooding in parts of Nova Scotia, residents in some of those same counties have once again experienced heavy rainfall and flash flooding.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador aims to bring standards, oversight to for-profit shelters
An Ontario-based consulting form has developed a set of standards for public and private emergency homeless shelters in Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
Fisher protest interrupts environment ministers' press conference
About a dozen fishers interrupted a news conference with the country's environment ministers in St. John's on Wednesday to demand the federal government reinstate a 32-year moratorium on commercial cod fishing in the province.
-
After delay, new ferry Ala'suinu begins carrying passengers between N.S. and N.L.
After delays due to repairs, a new Marine Atlantic ferry sailing between Newfoundland and Nova Scotia is expected to make its inaugural passenger trip this evening.
Edmonton
-
Charges pending after toddler left in car in Walmart parking lot: Edmonton police
Charges are pending against a woman who reportedly left a toddler in a car last month.
-
Sparkle Smash, El Toro Loco and Grave Digger Monster Jamming their way to Edmonton
Edmonton better be ready to rumble because some extreme heavyweights are getting ready to hit the dirt at Rogers Place on the weekend.
-
Local teacher, author releases picture book about girls playing football
A local teacher has created a picture book about girls playing football. Alexandra Hoffman joined CTV Morning Live on Friday to talk about her book.
Calgary
-
WestJet and mechanics' union ratify contract in aftermath of strike
WestJet Airlines says the tentative contract between the company and its mechanics has been ratified.
-
Rent in Calgary climbs in June, but remains far from the highest in Canada
A new report suggests that while rental prices in Calgary climbed last month, they remain lower here than in many other Canadian cities.
-
JBS Foods Canada to produce 7 million kilograms of beef patties with new expansion
An incentive program from the Alberta government is making it possible for a major beef processing plant in Brooks to increase its production capacity.
Regina
-
Woman reportedly sexually assaulted at Country Thunder, Lumsden RCMP seek help
Lumsden RCMP are asking the public for tips after a woman was reportedly sexually assaulted at Country Thunder on Friday.
-
These Sask. communities broke weather records on Thursday
Several communities in Saskatchewan set new daily maximum temperature records on Thursday as the heat continues to blanket the province.
-
Rare marine fossil found in eastern Saskatchewan
A rare ammonite fossil – about 75 million years old - has been discovered in eastern Saskatchewan.
Saskatoon
-
Four Saskatoon workers taken to hospital following carbon monoxide exposure
Four workers were taken to hospital on Thursday after being exposed to carbon monoxide in a parking garage under construction in Saskatoon’s Evergreen neighbourhood.
-
Wildfire prompts evacuation alert along Manitoba-Saskatchewan boundary
A wildfire near a stretch of the Manitoba-Saskatchewan boundary has prompted evacuation warnings in some communities.
-
Saskatoon sees overnight thunderstorm, severe storm warning still in effect Friday
Environment Canada is warning Saskatoon residents of the possibility of severe thunderstorms developing Thursday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
Homicide team takes over investigation of Surrey shooting after victim dies from injuries
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken conduct of a shooting that happened in Surrey last week after the victim died of his injuries.
-
B.C. wildfire crews battle blaze in ancient forest park with 1,000-year-old trees
British Columbia's wildfire service says crews are battling a 10-hectare blaze in a park that protects a portion of what the province calls the "only inland temperate rainforest in the world," with trees 1,000 years old.
-
6 charged in connection with 'sophisticated' drug trafficking group: Vancouver police
Multiple people are facing charges in connection to what Vancouver police are calling a "sophisticated organized crime group."
Vancouver Island
-
'Mechanical difficulty' leads to cancelled ferry sailings
Ferry passengers hoping to travel between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island are being warned some sailings have been cancelled heading into the weekend.
-
B.C.'s campfire ban begins Friday amid heightened wildfire risk
B.C.'s fire ban comes into effect on Friday as the province looks to smother the chances of human-caused wildfires.
-
Black bear 'wreaked havoc' on car after being locked inside, RCMP say
A black bear accidentally got locked in a car in Coquitlam Thursday, destroying the interior before being freed by police.