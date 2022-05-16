Video of brazen carjackings released by police north of Toronto
Police in York Region have released new video footage of a series of brazen carjackings as they warn drivers about a spike in violent incidents targeting luxury vehicles.
The compilation posted to social media on Monday shows four recent carjacking incidents, each using a slightly different approach.
In the first incident, the suspects appear to deliberately stage a collision in a busy intersection. One of them then gets out of their damaged car and flags down a vehicle the pair were targeting.
But instead of asking for help, the suspect forcefully pulls the driver out of the vehicle and then hops in and speeds away from the scene.
In another incident, two suspects are seen walking up a driveway as a victim parks their higher-end SUV in their garage. The suspects then grab the keys from the victim off camera and hop into the vehicle. Police say that the victim closed the garage door from the outside in an attempt to stop the thieves from getting away with his vehicle.
However, seconds later the SUV is seen smashing through the garage door, reversing out of the driveway and speeding away down the street as the victim gives chase.
A third incident takes place at a gas station. In the footage a victim is shown getting out of their vehicle, presumably to fill it up. But within seconds they are approached by two hooded suspects who proceed to get into the vehicle and drive away.
The fourth and final incident takes place in a busy shopping mall parking lot. The footage shows the suspects following a vehicle into the lot in a white truck. One of them then gets out after the vehicle is parked and confronts the driver.
In a news release, York Regional Police said that carjacking incidents like the ones included in the compilation have more than doubled since 2019.
They said that while more than 65 per cent of the incidents were solved in 2022, drivers need to be aware that thieves are constantly changing their approaches.
“Officers have remained active and aggressive in efforts to combat these issues, including initiating several major projects which have led to hundreds of arrests, significant charges laid and hundreds of vehicles being recovered in the last year. Despite this success, thieves are constantly developing new methods to accomplish these crimes,” the release warns.
Police say that most stolen vehicles are taken from their owners’ driveway between midnight and 6 a.m.
But they say that carjacking incidents can take place in more public locations.
They are urging drivers to keep the following safety tips in mind given the rash of incidents:
- Trust your instincts and be aware of your surroundings
- If you suspect you are being followed, on the road or into your driveway, call 9-1-1.
- If you are approached by thieves, remain calm and comply. Don’t fight back. Call 9-1-1 as soon as possible
