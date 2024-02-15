Video captures masked suspects chasing down residents during home invasion north of Toronto

A camera inside a York Region home captured the terrifying moment when armed suspects burst into the house and held up the residents on Valentine’s Day.

York Regional Police said they were called to a home in the area of Charlotte Abby Drive and Holland Landing Road in East Gwillimbury just after midnight on Feb. 14 for a home invasion.

Police said in a news release that several male suspects armed with guns broke into the home, according to a resident. A suspect pistol-whipped one of the victims, while demanding money, and the suspects took various valuables before fleeing in a light-coloured vehicle, police said.

In video captured by a camera inside the home, two people and a dog are seen watching and then scurrying as two suspects dressed in black burst into the home. Both suspects appear to be carrying weapons as they run down the hallway towards the kitchen. One of them is then seen bringing up one of the residents from the basement, holding him by the arm while appearing to hold a weapon to his back.

The male victim was treated for minor injuries by York Region Paramedic Services. No other injuries were reported.

The suspects are described as males who were wearing masks, dark clothing and hoodies.

Investigators are asking anyone who might have information about the incident, including footage from the area at the time of the incident, to contact police or call Crime Stoppers anonymously.