TORONTO
Toronto

    • Victims of fatal house fire last week identified as family of 3 from Brampton

    Crews douse a gutted home with water following a massive residential fire in Brampton on Thursday, March 7, 2024. Crews douse a gutted home with water following a massive residential fire in Brampton on Thursday, March 7, 2024.
    Share

    Peel Regional Police say they now know a family of three died in a fire that tore through a home in Brampton last week.

    Crews were called to the area of Big Sky Way and Van Kirk Drive at around 1:30 p.m. On March 7 for a home that was fully engulfed in flames.

    Firefighters encountered heavy smoke and flames at the blaze, which ultimately gutted two homes. The fire was so intense that at least one of the homes collapsed.

    Sifting through the wreckage the following day, the Office of the Fire Marshall discovered human remains, but they were not sure how many people had died.

    In a news release Friday, police said they worked closely with the coroner to identify all the remains. They said they have identified those who perished in the fire as 51-year-old Rajiv Warikoo; his wife, 47-year-old Shilpa Kotha; and their 16-year-old daughter, Mahek Warikoo.

    All three lived at the home, police said.

    "The circumstances surrounding the house fire remains the focus of an active investigation, and anyone with information or video footage (dashcam or otherwise) is urged to contact Homicide detectives," police said in their release.

    The investigation into the fire is being handled by PRP's Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau, which is working closely with the Office of the Fire Marshall and the coroner.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Why do I wake up at 3 a.m. every night?

    Now wide awake from a once peaceful slumber, you roll over to check the clock and find it’s 3 a.m. That’s the same time you woke up last night. And the night before. What's going on?

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    • Pride crosswalk damaged, police looking for suspect

      Oxford County OPP are investigating in the town of Blandford-Blenheim after a vehicle was seen leaving tread marks on a pride cross walk. According to police, the incident happened on Sunday at around 6:30 p.m.

    • Stratford police on the lookout for lead-foot driver

      Stratford police are searching for a speeding driver who was clocked driving nearly 190 km/h. Police initially spotted the driver of a white Subaru sedan going around 125 km/h on Perth South Line 20 on Tuesday around 4:30 p.m.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News