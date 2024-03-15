Victims of fatal house fire last week identified as family of 3 from Brampton

Peel Regional Police say they now know a family of three died in a fire that tore through a home in Brampton last week.

Crews were called to the area of Big Sky Way and Van Kirk Drive at around 1:30 p.m. On March 7 for a home that was fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters encountered heavy smoke and flames at the blaze, which ultimately gutted two homes. The fire was so intense that at least one of the homes collapsed.

Sifting through the wreckage the following day, the Office of the Fire Marshall discovered human remains, but they were not sure how many people had died.

In a news release Friday, police said they worked closely with the coroner to identify all the remains. They said they have identified those who perished in the fire as 51-year-old Rajiv Warikoo; his wife, 47-year-old Shilpa Kotha; and their 16-year-old daughter, Mahek Warikoo.

All three lived at the home, police said.

"The circumstances surrounding the house fire remains the focus of an active investigation, and anyone with information or video footage (dashcam or otherwise) is urged to contact Homicide detectives," police said in their release.

The investigation into the fire is being handled by PRP's Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau, which is working closely with the Office of the Fire Marshall and the coroner.